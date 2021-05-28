49 year old Delhis woman first white fungus patient | Delhi News





NEW DELHI: The first case of white fungus in Delhi was reported by Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. The patient is a 49-year-old woman who had suffered a Covid infection.

She was hospitalized for severe abdominal pain and constipation and examinations revealed intestinal perforation due to white fungal infection. The woman underwent surgery and is recovering.

Suffering caused by white fungus is easier than that by black fungus, but accurate diagnosis and timely treatment are important to optimize patient outcome, said Professor Samiran Nundy, advisor, department of surgical gastroenterology and transplantation. liver.

The woman was admitted to hospital on May 13. Until just four weeks ago, she had received chemotherapy after breast removal due to cancer. She was also short of breath. A CT scan showed free air and moderate amounts of free fluid in the abdominal cavity, suggesting an intestinal hole. Dr. Anil Arora, president, Institute of Liver, Gastroenterology and Pancreaticobiliary Sciences, who was treating the patient, began by draining a liter of stained pus into the bile from the abdomen.

The next day, she was operated on by a team led by Nundy. Surgery revealed perforation in the lower extremity of the esophagus, Nundy revealed. Part of the small intestine had developed gangrene and was weakened and it had numerous thin spots on the wall of the colon with a small leak. We closed the holes and resected the gangrenous segment in a difficult procedure that lasted four hours and sent a piece of gut for biopsy.

Arora found that biopsy of the intestinal segment showed the presence of severe intestinal wall ulceration with perforation and resulting necrosis caused by invasive white fungi, scientifically called Candida pseudohyphae. The total levels of its Covid antibodies increased significantly. Her blood as well as the culture of peritoneal fluids showed excessive growth of the same Candida species, Arora said.

The woman was immediately given antifungal medication and showed tremendous improvement. White fungi that cause multifocal perforations in the esophagus, small intestine, and colon in Covid infection have not been reported in the literature to the best of our knowledge, Arora said.

The woman underwent another operation after five days to fix a small leak from the anastomotic site and is now reported to be recovering.







