China will provide $ 1 million in cash humanitarian aid to Palestine





Photo by Chen Xu China has expressed grave concern over the large number of causes, including women and children in the recent Israel-Palestine conflict, and condemns all acts of violence against civilians, a Chinese representative told a special session of the Human Rights Council. (HRC) on Thursday, noting that China will provide $ 1 million in emergency humanitarian aid to Palestine and another $ 1 million 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the UN to help refugees in the Middle East. At the special session of the HRCs on the grave human rights situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territories including East Jerusalem, Ambassador Chen Xu, the Permanent Representative of China to the UN Office in Geneva and other International Organizations in Switzerland, made calls on Israel to abide by relevant UN resolutions, to stop the demolition of Palestinian homes and the expulsion of the Palestinian people, to halt the expansion of its settlements, and to preserve and respect the historic status quo of the holy sites in Jerusalem. We urge Israel to immediately lift the blockade on Gaza in order to substantially ensure the legitimate rights and interests of the Palestinian people, Chen said. Chen also introduced China’s support for the Palestinian people recently and said that China welcomes the ceasefire between the parties to the Israel-Palestine conflict and hopes that the respective parties will effectively maintain the ceasefire and stop the violence. Given the dire situation of the Israel-Palestine conflict, China has also made great efforts to promote peace talks. Ambassador Chen said during the special session that China will provide $ 1 million in humanitarian aid to Palestine and donate $ 1 million and 200,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency. for Palestine Refugees in the Middle East (UNRWA). We will continue to provide tangible assistance to the Palestinian people China resolutely supports the Palestinian people only in the demands and all favorable efforts to achieve a two-state solution. To prevent the tragic recurrence of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, the international community must promote the resumption of peace talks between Palestine and Israel in an effort to facilitate the settlement of the Palestinian issue in a comprehensive, just and lasting manner based on a solution with two countries, China is ready to continue working towards this goal, Chen said. Global Times

