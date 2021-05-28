China and deportation policy likely to overshadow Morrison-Ardern talks | New Zeland

The prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand are set to meet this weekend to discuss their countries’ eventual reopening to the world, but the talks could be overshadowed by the painful point of Australian deportation policy and rising regional tensions with China.

Sunday will be the first time New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and her Australian counterpart Scott Morrison have met in person since February 2020.

The visit will take place in Queenstown, one of New Zealand’s most iconic scenic spots, and which has been presented as an opportunity to display trans-Tasman trips without quarantine in action. But allies for a long time also have important points of change to discuss.

The visit in recent years has been tense: Ardern tore up Australia’s 501 policy of deporting citizens who have committed a crime, even if they have lived in Australia all their lives, an approach which affects New Zealand proportionately. Ardern said politics involved people who are too young to become criminals in our observation, they were too young to become members of the patched gang, too young to become organized criminals.

We will own our people. We urge Australia to stop exporting them, she said.

But over the course of a year since then, Australia’s policy has continued unabated. Load plans the deportees have continued to arrive, and in March, Australia deported a 15-year-old under that policy.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta told the Guardian in an interview last week that politics was a bitter point and a point of friction between the two nations.

Weve continued to raise our concerns with the 501 deportation policy, the removal of citizenship, she said. When New Zealand moves to Australia and they spend most of their lives in Australia and they identify with Australian culture and their center of gravity in terms of [family] is in Australia effectively, they are Australians.

It will continue to be an ongoing point of discussion, she said. This does not stop the general relationship, the possibility of New Zealand finding other issues we can work with Australia. But it is a painful point.

Earlier, Home Secretary Peter Dutton described the policy as removing garbage from a framework which avenged New Zealand. Mahuta said at the time that Duttons’s remarks only serve to tarnish his reputation.

Differences in China

Regional security issues will also be on the agenda, with Australia wanting to present a united front in China. Australia has recently scrapped the belt-and-road initiatives signed with Beijing, and the diplomatic rift between the two countries has long escalated into a trade war, with China imposing declared and undeclared sanctions on Australia that cost the country about $ 47.7 billion. dollars last year. While New Zealand has joined Australia in some key policy statements, including Uighur abuses in Xinjiang, and electoral changes in Hong Kong, is perceived to be pursuing a more accommodating approach.

New Zealand Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta welcomes Australian counterpart Marise Payne to Wellington last month Photos: Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

During a visit to Wellington last month, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne did not directly answer a question about whether the Australian government wanted New Zealand to take a stronger line against China.

But Payne said it was important to acknowledge that China’s view and the nature of China’s external engagement, both in our region and globally, has changed in recent years.

A lasting partnership [with New Zealand] requires us to adapt to those new realities, to talk to each other, Payne said. And what we have offered is clarity, consistency and trust.

Asked about Australia’s approach to China, Mahuta told the Guardian that she did not want to back down by commenting on another country’s rapprochement in his bilateral relations.

But she acknowledged that New Zealand’s approach to China had consequences for its Pacific partners. What I do know is that New Zealand considers itself the Pacific and is often seen as the gateway to the Pacific, so the way in which we manage many of our relationships becomes quite important, she said.

The relationship with China has moved beyond the relationship of the former we were the first to reach a free trade agreement with China in a maturing relationship and a relationship where we can be respectful, stable and predictable on issues that are important for us, but also on issues that share and differentiate our view of the world from China, she said.

Weve really reoriented and repositioned ourselves in that space because of the mature nature of our relationship.

A reconnection strategy

However, on some issues, the countries are still very close, including their elimination approach to Covid-19. If a quarantine-free travel bubble stays in place between the two countries, their eventual reopening of borders to the rest of the world will also intersect.

When announcing the trip to New Zealand, Morrison said that both Australia and New Zealand have been world leaders in our response to the Covid-19 pandemic and this visit is an excellent illustration of the trans-Tasman safe travel zone in action.

Australia and New Zealand are family and we share deep historical ties of Anzac friendship, trust and spirit, he said.

When the visit was announced earlier this month, Ardern said it would be a chance for us to talk about what would come next for our relationship.

As New Zealand looks from the outside to map out our plan and strategy for reconnection, our borders are quite closely linked, so Id wants to have a conversation about what our regions’ reconnections with the world will look like.

Morrison will be hosted in Queenstown, one of the most hit tourist towns by border closures. The visit was also seen as an opportunity for New Zealand to promote local tourism to an Australian audience a prospect that could be somewhat extinguished by a weekly pause in quarantine trips from Victoria, a suspension that could still delay the trip.

The New Zealand government has asked anyone traveling from Melbourne’s largest area to New Zealand since May 20 to immediately self-isolate and test. The order could affect Morrison, who was in Victoria on May 20th.

A New Zealand government spokesman said that in connection with Prime Minister Morrison’s forthcoming visit, we are in close contact with the Australian Government and are working on any implications for the visit.

It is understandable that health orders will be applied to the delegation in the same way as any other passenger, but if pre-departure testing were to exist, this would resolve the requirement for Morrison to be isolated.

Sarah Martin contributed to this report