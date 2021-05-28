Staff, volunteers at vaccine clinics cite verbal abuse, harassment by those trying to secure the 2nd dose

Staff and volunteers at several vaccination clinics in the city are calling for the aggressive behavior and verbal attacks faced by residents seeking a second dose of COVID-19 vaccines, despite not being acceptable.

A pop-up clinic in the Kensington-Chinatown neighborhood, which was set up to receive first doses in the arms of community members, was flooded with people from regions up to Thornhill who aggressively sought out staff and volunteers for a second dose Wednesday.

“It was total harassment and intimidation,” said Danny Anckle, executive director of the Cecil Community Center.

The clinic was held off-center on Tuesday and Wednesday as part of a vaccination strategy aimed at neighborhood residents, many of whom are important rational workers who also face language barriers, Anckle said.

He told CBC News a crowd of more than 200 people from the city’s richest areas lined up across the street “looking down on” neighborhood residents who were queuing for a first dose “in a really scary way.”

“You know, it took us a long time to obey [area residents] to go out and get a vaccine. “And when they got here, they were made to feel like they didn’t deserve it and that the people across the street who were throwing their eyes at them were more deserving,” he said.

He said the crowd refused to leave, even after being repeatedly told the clinic was not administering second doses.

‘Unacceptable’ but time for second doses, says the doctor

Dr. Lisa Salamon, director of mobile vaccine clinics in Scarborough, says she is horrified by what happened in Chinatown, but she is not surprised.

“I know they really try to harass, harass, intimidate the staff because it has happened to me and my staff … True, it is unacceptable,” Salamonsaid said.

On Saturday, Hunters Vaccine Canada, a volunteer-run organization that helps the country in its vaccination efforts, wrote on Twitter that they have received similar reports of abuse of clinic staff, with people “trying to harass their way” for take a second dose despite not being suitable for one.

[ON] We are asking everyone very nicely to be nice to all the clinic staff. Today we have many reports of people abusing clinic staff and trying to harass their way of taking 2nd doses when they are not legal. This is not the way you treat anyone. # COVID19ON #vhcON –@VaxHuntersCan

In a statement Thursday to CBC Toronto, Toronto Public Health (TPH) said it “does not tolerate harassment by community partners or volunteers at any vaccination clinic.”

The TPH stressed that the second doses “are available only to high-risk healthcare workers, dialysis patients and all individuals of the First Nations, Inuit and Mtis” for running the province.

He added second dose appointments are being actively discussed with the province.

Salamon, however, says now is the time to start administering second doses for people who were vaccinated in February and March.

The province intends to shorten the 2nd dose interval

On Thursday, the York Region confirmed that the Department of Health has said it intends to shorten the range of second doses across the province.

“They have given us their thoughts that they hope to move in that direction from next week with the over 80 age group and then move on to the over 70 age group,” said Dr. Karim Kurji, York Region Health Officer, at the York Regional Council on Thursday morning.

Later in the news conference, the province said it has planned the second dose of the dose and there will be an update to the vaccination plan on Friday.

Salamon says people want simple and clear direction from the province for the acceptability of their second dose.

Dr. Lisa Salamon says it is time to move forward with second doses and urges the government to draw up a clear, unacceptable fitness plan for residents. (Evan Mitsui / CBC)

“We’ve done such a nuance of specific eligibility, in fact, is what leads to bullying. We need to make it simple and straightforward … Weneed to do it,” if you did your vaccine before that date, you are right “.

She says while the government needs to keep up with the small communication of the local community, some mass vaccination clinics have the ability to start administering second doses given the current supply of vaccines and healthcare personnel.

“It’s time to move on. We have the capacity, we have the vaccine,” she said.