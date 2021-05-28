The Chinese ambassador participates in the Saudi afforestation campaign





RIYADH: Investments were a key to the success of the ambitious plans unveiled Thursday to develop the Saudi library sector. Starting the new strategy at the King Fahd National Library in Riyadh, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asem, chief executive officer of the Kingdom Libraries Commission, said the aim was not simply to update libraries, but to transform them from information centers into comprehensive cultural platforms. . Speaking at a press conference, the CEO said the initiative would see the promotion of special events and activities created to support the traditional role of libraries in improving reading habits, enriching knowledge and raising literacy levels. The strategy includes numerous initiatives that serve the sector, partners and the general community, believing in the key role of libraries in achieving the goals of the Ministry of Culture based on the objectives of Kingdoms Vision 2030 as cultural, participatory and development platforms that seek to develop capacity and businesses, as well as provide continuing education, innovation and workforce development, ensuring international cooperation and knowledge sharing, he added. And he stressed that investing was vital to the success of the growth program. HIGH LIGHTS The strategy will include the implementation on stage of 35 different initiatives aimed at creating sustainable growth in the library sector. These include designing digital and children’s public libraries, building an electronic platform for private libraries, developing standards, guidelines and regulations, building databases for the Saudi library sector, contributing to national planning and establishing a research center. . In drafting its strategy, the commission considered documentation from more than 110 local, regional and international sources obtained through interviews, workshops and focus groups involving a large number of internal and external actors, and working with experts and specialists in the library sector. Furthermore, research was conducted on the library systems of 27 countries to help develop a vision, mission and values ​​as well as strategic pillars, objectives, initiatives and key performance indicators. Al-Asem noted that the strategy was built around three pillars, the first was to expand the sector through planning, introducing standards and regulations, conducting studies, financing, investing and improving employee skills. Increasing community participation through awareness campaigns on information education and library services was the second block, followed by schemes to improve the administrative and operational competencies of committees, to create positive work environments and to provide an effective engagement. with local and international stakeholders. Overall, the strategy will include the implementation on stage of 35 different initiatives aimed at creating sustainable growth in the library sector. These include designing digital and children’s public libraries, building an electronic platform for private libraries, developing standards, guidelines and regulations, building databases for the Saudi library sector, contributing to national planning and establishing a research center. . Strengthening the third sector, building a digital platform for marketing investment opportunities, creating business models for public-private partnerships, encouraging innovation, attracting sponsorship, generating sustainable revenue, creating models of assistance and provision of library services at meeting places along with mobile library equipment were also part of the roadmap. Other initiatives included the implementation of interactive presentations, reading techniques and games for children and adults, the organization of national youth competitions, information literacy seminars, the launch of a day of national libraries, the organization of participatory performances for young people and children, employee social activities, job satisfaction surveys, providing the best in-class training courses, building partnerships and registering with major regional and international library associations, and holding regional and global conferences and workshops. The Libraries Commission was established in February last year as one of 11 cultural commissions affiliated with the Saudi Ministry of Culture.

