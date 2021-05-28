Malaysian volunteer entrepreneurs try to cope as COVID cases increase





KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) – Malaysian volunteers helping to give victims of the virus a Muslim burial say they are stretching like never before as the Southeast Asian country struggles to cope with its worst outbreak COVID -19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Dressed in full protective gear, the Malaysian Funeral Management Team is usually called in by hospitals to help families do their final homage in a safe manner. Muhammad Rafieudin Zainal Rasid, a religious leader who heads the volunteer team across the country, has become known as the clerical entrepreneur. He said the volunteers were currently handling almost 30 times more bodies than they did last year. The volunteer team has grown in size to more than 2,000 members, but Muhammad Rafieudin said they are trying to keep going. Before that, it was about one to three cases a month, but now we are managing up to two to three cases a day, he said, referring to just one team in the Kuala Lumpur district where he is based. Volunteers go from the hospital to the morgue to prepare the bodies for burial and also perform Muslim prayers in the cemetery, sometimes joined by family members who are also given full protective equipment. But as the death toll from the virus rises in the Muslim-majority country, it is sometimes difficult to bury the body within 24 hours as is typical in Islam. If there are more than 10 cases today in the same cemetery, it may take two to three (days) to complete everything, he said. Malaysia on Thursday reported 7,857 new cases of coronavirus, the third consecutive day of record infections and 59 deaths. While the overall case load is much lower than some neighbors, its infection-to-population ratio, at more than 16,000 per million, is Southeast Asia highest, public data show. We are concerned that the danger will be more dangerous for all of us who are exposed as we are treating the bodies, said Muhammad Rafieudin. Written by Ed Davies. Edited by Jane Merriman

