San Diego County reports 101 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death as case rate drops below 1%





Photo by Alexandra Rangel

San Diego county public health officials reported 101 new COVID-19 cases and one death today, as the percentage of positive cases dropped below 1%. Of the 13,565 tests reported Thursday, 0.7% returned positively, bringing the 14-day rolling average to 0.9%, the lowest this year. Thursday data raised the total count count to 279,959, while the death toll rose to 3,756. Curious how the vaccine spread is going in San Diego County? HPCS is following the progress. Hospital admissions from the virus increased for the second day in a row following a drop in double-digit figures for the first time since April 1, 2020 on Tuesday. On Wednesday, reported hospitalizations increased from 98 to 107, Thursday’s hospitalizations increased to 117 38 of which are in intensive care units. There are 58 ICU beds staffed in the county. As of Thursday, 53.4% ​​of county 12 residents and more have been fully vaccinated and 68.5% have at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. The county goal is to fully vaccinate 75% of the population, or 2,101,936 people. A total of 1,497,904 San Diego County residents were completely inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine, officials report, 71.3% of the target RELATED: California to offer $ 116 million in cash price of Coronavirus vaccine Moreover, 1,910,659 San Diego County residents have received at least one dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or 91.4% of that target. More than 4.09 million doses have been received from the county, with over 3.61 million administered. A complete list of available vaccination sites can be found in the Internet. San Diego County remains at the orange level of the state-coded color reopening plan, with an adjusted case rate of 2.4 new cases per 100,000 people. To sit at the yellow, less restrictive level, the county will have to report on average less than two new cases per 100,000 for two weeks in a row. This is unlikely to happen before the state removes most of the COVID-19-related restrictions, which are expected on June 15th. Both the percentage of positivity testing and the health equality metric a measure of a county’s most vulnerable quarter are low enough for San Diego County to fall yellow in those categories, by 1.5% and 1.8% respectively. The circuits are ranked at their level with the worst performance. PODCAST WITH FEATUR News from San Diego; when you love it, where you love it. Get local stories on politics, education, health, environment, border and more. The new episodes are ready the mornings of the week. Hosted by Anica Colbert and produced by KPBS, San Diego and Imperial County NPR and PBS station. To view PDF documents, Download Acrobat Reader.

