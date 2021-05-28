Bad luck or bad management: why has Victoria had so many Covid outbreaks? | health

Victoria has started its seven-day blocker blocking the fourth since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other states have also imposed premature blockages or restrictions as a result of Covid cases in the community, most recently New South Wales, following a mysterious case. But with the exception of the cluster of northern Sydney beaches, most of the hotel quarantine leaks have not resulted in significant eruptions.

So was Victoria simply unlucky, or are there other factors influencing the way Covid-19 is transmitted to the state?