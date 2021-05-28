Bad luck or bad management: why has Victoria had so many Covid outbreaks? | health

Connect with us

Bad luck or bad management: why has Victoria had so many Covid outbreaks?

Victoria has started its seven-day blocker blocking the fourth since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Other states have also imposed premature blockages or restrictions as a result of Covid cases in the community, most recently New South Wales, following a mysterious case. But with the exception of the cluster of northern Sydney beaches, most of the hotel quarantine leaks have not resulted in significant eruptions.

So was Victoria simply unlucky, or are there other factors influencing the way Covid-19 is transmitted to the state?

Has the community spread unfortunately?

James McCaw, a professor of mathematical biology at the University of Melbourne, says chance is a predominant factor because there is a great deal of variability in how many people spread a Covid-19-infected virus.

In the early stages of an outbreak, the virus has a special pattern of spread known as cluster transmission, which is very unpredictable.

About 70% of infected individuals do not pass the virus on to anyone else, and research has shown that about 20% of people the so-called super-distributors are responsible for the vast majority of viral transmission.

The pattern of spread was similar to Sars and differs from other viruses such as those that cause influenza, which are transmitted more stably.

In terms of control, it works in our favor, says McCaw. When there is a leak in the quarantine infection controls at the hotel, the most likely outcome is for Covid-19 to spread to anyone or just one person, he says. Often, someone gets it, they go through it [infection control] system, but they do not surpass anyone and we avoid an explosion.

We saw it in Western Australia and have seen it many other times when an infected person is in the community.

Hassan Vally, an associate professor of epidemiology at Latrobe University, agrees that Victoria’s latest blockade is the unfortunate result of someone pouring high amounts of the virus after quarantine in South Australia.

Any other state could face this similar situation, says Vally. Weve been careful not to blame Victoria for this.

Does Covid spread faster in cold weather?

The Covid-19 transmission seems to be faster in winter, says James Trauer, an associate professor at Monash University.

The study suggests the virus does not last that long on hotter surfaces, and hypertension in cases of coronavirus in the northern hemisphere coincided with the winter months.

It could be biological or it could be behavioral, Trauer says. It may happen that people are spending more time indoors and we know more and more that aerosol transmission is important.

As happened in the hotel quarantine in South Australia, it can transmit to people, through this air route, who are more than 1.5 meters apart.

It is believable that the cold climate in Melbourne, Australia’s most populous southern city, makes it more prone to Covid-19 outbreaks than cities in other states, but it is too early to know for sure. says McCaw. We have not seen enough winters [with Covid-19] ende.

Are there other factors that make Victoria sensitive?

Dr Beverley Paterson at the University of Newcastle suggests that a higher degree of connectivity between Melbourne residents than those in other cities could be a contributing factor although this would be difficult to determine.

When you look at outbreaks, there are a lot of exposures within family groups and workplaces, she says.

Based on social distancing behaviors currently, statistical potential for Covid-19 transmission it is actually the lowest in Victoria compared to all other states and territories.

Although cases of Victoria Covid-19 are concentrated in Melbourne, the high population density in cities does not appear to have had any effect on the risk of explosion, says McCaw.

When the virus infects parts of the population for which social distancing is more difficult, as in low socio-economic areas where the family size is smaller, the spread has been faster.

All cities in Australia have a spectrum of socio-economic zones, says McCaw. There is nothing special about Melbourne.

Are errors in contact tracking factors?

Contract tracking errors such as the misidentification of a Woolworths site in northern Melbourne have been criticized in recent days.

Victoria’s chief health officer, Prof. Brett Sutton, has defended the states contacts program, which quickly identified more than 10,000 primary and secondary contacts and 150 potential exposure sites. Now is not the time to try to find an imaginary wild goat, he wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

We are in a much better position to deal with this in Victoria than we were 12 months ago, says Vally.

Most importantly, viral behavior has changed over the past year, says Prof Bruce Thompson at Swinburne University of Technology. There are now more than 100 variants of the Sars-CoV-2 virus in circulation.

The Covid-19 type responsible for the latest Victorian batch B.1.617.1, first identified in India appears to have a much faster transmission speed than other variants.

Interim Victorian Prime Minister James Merlino noted Thursday that the serial interval, the time between successive Covid-19 cases has dropped from a usual five to six days to as little as one day.

Such a fast broadcast has not been recorded anywhere else in the world, Paterson says.

That changes everything, she says. In Australia, where we have so few cases, it is like a real world experiment that can track an exposure.

The Victoria blockade is a reminder that among a largely unvaccinated population, a sense of complacency may be premature, Vally says.

The most effective way to treat this [in future] is to be vaccinated, says Thompson.

