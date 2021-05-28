International
UCL leads international observation team for Somaliland Elections UCL News
A UCL-led team is playing a critical role in ensuring that representative democracy prevails during key elections in Somaliland’s sensitive area in the Horn of Africa.
A team of impartial observers, led by Professor Michael Walls, Director of the UCL Development Planning Unit (DPU), will monitor the May 31, 2021 parliamentary and local council elections in which 1.2 million people registered to vote. to vote.
International election observation missions are usually carried out by an organization such as the European Commission, the OSCE (Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe) or the Carter Center, but because Somaliland is not internationally recognized as a country, UCL is fulfilling this key role with funding from the UK Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development Office.
Observation missions help increase transparency and accountability during elections, highlighting any issues or abuses they point to, and making recommendations on how electoral processes can be strengthened.
Somaliland is an autonomous region in northern Somalia, which declared in 1991 that they were regaining the sovereignty they briefly enjoyed when they gained independence from Britain in 1960. On May 18, Somalilanders took to the streets to celebrate 30 years since unilateral restoration of independence.
While its sovereignty is not officially recognized internationally, including by the African Union and the United Nations, Somaliland remains self-governing. In addition to an independent government and democratic elections, the state has its own currency, army and passports.
Professor Walls’s study focuses on state formation and political representation, and he has previously held key roles in observing the elections in Somalia, including the head of the mission for the international observation of the presidential elections held in November 2017. This without DPU to gather 60 observers from 27 countries at the invitation of the Somaliland National Election Commission.
For this year’s mission as well as for 2017, UCL Consultants have provided project management and logistics.
The Somalilands hybrid system of government combines clan leadership with a democratic representative system.
By monitoring the entire electoral process, from voter registration and media coverage to the activity of the election administration, the team helps to promote public confidence in the electoral process.
Observers monitor, gather information and report on elections, while maintaining strict independence, impartiality and professionalism. Participants were trained to avoid interference in the electoral process, but to report accurately and methodically.
Professor Walls said: “Election observation is necessary in Somalia, because electoral processes everywhere tend to be the cause of great tension.” People are competing for different agendas. The fact that Somaliland is not recognized internationally means even more important.
It can deal with things in a way that other missions cannot cause their obstacles. We can put people on the ground to move around the country as much as possible before and on election day and watch the campaign and counting process as well as the voting process. It means that they were able to provide recommendations for the election commission and local contextualization.
On election day, the team monitors the opening and closing of polling stations in urban and rural areas, the ballots cast, and the counting process.
After the vote, they monitor how each complaint is handled by the election administration and the judiciary.
Their impartial findings are made public in the report released after election day.
Professor Walls added: With the fake news circulating so freely on social media today, the role of election observers everywhere is doubly important in providing a clear, methodical perspective on how election campaigns continued, voting, counting and the announcement of results in true. Somaliland does not change that way: having that external perspective is very important.
For the 2017 presidential election, the PDP-led mission observed 355 polling stations in all six regions of Somaliland. Somaliland’s third presidential poll and the sixth general election were won by Kulmiye party’s Muse Bihi Abdi, defeating two opposition parties. The team produced the reportLimits of consensus?after the election.
Professor Walls was also part of the observation missions in the Somaliland elections in 2005, 2010 and 2012 and led an observation mission for the 2016 Voter Registration process.
To minimize the risks of Covid, this year Limited International Election Observation Mission (LIEOM) will be undertaken in part remotely. A small presence in the country, including Professor Walls, will spend a period within the country before and including election day.
link
image
Professor Michael Walls (center) meets with Somaliland National Election Commission in Hargeisa.
Media contact
Sophie Winter
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3108 7787
Email: s.vinter [at] ucl.ac.uk
