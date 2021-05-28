Proactive news headlines including CleanSpark Inc,

New York, May 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Proactive, a provider of real-time news and video interviews for growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:
- PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSE: PYR) (NASDAQ: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) wins $ 700,000 SDTC grant to develop a pilot system for transforming quartz into smoked silica using plasma click here
- Golden Tag Resources Ltd (CVE: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) discovers a new epitermal mineralization area in its San Diego silver project in Mexicoclick here
- CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) partners with FlowGen wind turbine technology company for efficient renewable energy generation click here
- Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (CVE: TBRD) (OTCQX: THBRF) 3Q fiscal revenue jumps 27% in animation studio output and more click here
- Contakt World LLC announces 33 winners from local health agencies for NACCHO’s 2021 Innovative Practice Award Click here
- Vox Royalty Corp (CVE: VOX) shares update for busy period for its kingdom asset portfolio click here
- KULR Technology Group Inc. (OTCQB: KULR) says the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted it a patent on the Shield Thermal Runaway Click here
- Fireweed Zinc Ltd (CVE: FWZ) (OTCMKTS: FWEDF) (FRA: 20F) ready for the muon tomography survey this summer on the Macmillan Pass zinc project click here
- PlantX Life Inc (CSE: VEGA) (OTCQB: PLXTF) (FRA: WNT1) closes its US New Delicic bodega acquisition here
- Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) (FRA: BMVB) appoints Jennifer Prince, Global VP and Head of Content Partnerships for Twitter to its board of directors click here
- Organic Garage Ltd (CVE: OG) (OTCQX: OGGFF) (FRA: 9CW1) says Newly Acquired Cheese Future by boosting R&D to accelerate advances in its comparable milk-based, plant-based proteins, click here
- Parent Company (NEO: GRAM) (OTCQX: GRAMF) gathers ‘core think tank’ to advise its social capital initiative venture click here
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN: AIM) (FRA: HXB2) extends pact with Shenzhen Smoore Technology to develop Ampligen as inhalation therapy for coronavirus, other respiratory diseases click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE: CBD.U) (OTCQX: CBDHF) (FRA: 8OO) sponsors bobsleigh champion Kaillie Humphries in her quest for more Olympic gold click here
- Neo Lithium Corp (CVE: NLC) (OTCQX: NTTHF) unveils new offshore salt aquifer in 3Q project in Argentina click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE: RFR) (OTCPINK: RFHRF) (FRA: 9RR) releases the final hole of Parbec 2020 drilling results; updates on the Malartic West and Nixon-Bartleman project click here
- Amarillo Gold Corporation (CVE: AGC) (OTCQB: AGCBF) (FRA: 72A) finishes 1Q with $ 40.7 billion in cash to advance the Posse gold project to production click here
- ImagineAR Inc (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) (FRA: GMS1) named a finalist in the competition to set up technology in basketball clubs in the Euroleague and execute here
- Victory Resource Corporation (CSE: VR) (FRA: VR61) (OTCPINK: VRCFF) looks at the copper potential of the Black Diablo project in Nevada as it awaits the sampling result click here
- First Cobalt Corp (CVE: FCC) (OTCQX: FTSSF) (FRA: 18P) 1Q unaudited results show $ 16 million in cash and working capital of $ 20.2Click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE: AMY) (OTCQB: AMYZF) (FRA: 2AM) sends sample RecycLiCo process to international cathode manufacturer for certification click here
- Global Energy Metals Corporation (CVE: GEMC) (OTCMKTS: GLBEF) raises Lovelock training program to 2,000 meters to include nearby Treasure Box project click here
- Nano One Materials Corp (CVE: NNO) (OTCPINK: NNOMF) (FRA: LBMB) gets a conditional nod to join TSX Venture Exchange click here
- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc (CSE: AGN) (OTCQB: AGNPF) (FRA: AGW) tells of new research at Hungarian university showing potential for DMT as a treatment for stroke click here
- CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB: CYDY) says Biomm SA to apply to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials of leronlimab with ANVISA in BrazilClick here
- Tocvan Ventures (CSE: TOC) (FRA: TV3) says it is ‘extremely pleased’ with the early training results in the main Pilar project click here
