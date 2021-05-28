When is a sausage just a sausage? Controversial advertisements spur S. Korea’s sexism debate

SEOUL (Reuters) – This month, three South Korean companies and Seoul police were forced to withdraw ads and other content after men’s rights groups claimed that small penis symbols had been used, insulting men.

A GS25 ad is shown on a screen in this photo illustration in Seoul, South Korea, May 27, 2021. REUTERS / Kim Hong-Ji / illustration

Offensive images? Hands with thumbs and index fingers pointing towards each other illustrating the extension of an object. But the gesture is often used to indicate something small in size, and in South Korea, he is associated with a feminist, vague, though now extinct, group that used the image in its logo.

Worsening the problem, an ad and a menu included were also sausage ads.

Following its advertisement, South Korea’s largest light chain chain, GS25, saw a handful of members from the Solidarity Man group of men protesting outside the firm’s headquarters. YouTube channel groups, which post videos of his protests, have gained more than 200,000 subscribers in just two months.

The GS25 withdrew its ad and the Genesis BBQ fried chicken chain withdrew its menu, apologizing and stating that they had no intention of belittling the men. Cocoa Bank Corp. has apologized for a similarly drawn hand in one of its ads, and Seoul Metropolitan Police also removed a hand from a road traffic ad saying it wanted to avoid any misunderstanding.

The controversy is the latest outburst in South Korea over the long-running gender rights tension that has pitted groups of men and women against each other and which has also resulted in police looking to see if female comedian Park Na-rae broke the laws with a ribald joke made in March.

The joke in a YouTube video involving an action figure Stretch Armstrong, whose arms were brought close to his genital area resulted in a storm of complaints that a similar joke from a male comedian would never be acceptable.

Park, 35, and her agency JDB Entertainment issued statements apologizing and her YouTube channel was hacked. Police are required to look into the matter after a complaint was lodged on a website set up to address citizens’ complaints, although it remains unclear whether charges will be filed.

Park and her agency did not respond to Reuters requests for comment on possible police action.

Kim Garo, director of the women’s policy department at the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family, said while the problems of misogyny and disorientation were not new in South Korea, the ultimate goal of companies and individuals was.

She said it was difficult for the government to intervene when the protests took the form of consumer action, but would continue with outreach programs inviting young men and women to discuss issues such as gender equality and jobs.

POLITICAL VIOLATION

When President Moon Jae-in came to power in 2017, he vowed to be a president for gender equality, vowing to do more to fix disadvantages for women in South Korea.

South Korea has one of the largest pay gaps of any OECD country and low political representation for women holding only 19% of parliamentary seats. Since Monday, women have seen some wage improvements and are also eligible for greater government subsidies than men when starting a new business.

Political scientists say, however, that many young people now feel that their needs and rights are not being sufficiently recognized, adding to widespread dissatisfaction with the lack of job opportunities for young people.

Anti-feminist sentiments are strong among men in their 20s and early 30s, as well as the growing generation, said Jeong Han-wool, a senior fellow at Hankook Research Company. Searching for a 2019 book, that co-author found 58.6% of Korean men in their 20s said they strongly opposed feminism.

This complicates opinion for the ruling Democratic Party as it seeks re-election next year when the five-year term of the Moon ends.

The party has also lost support among women following numerous sexual abuse scandals involving politicians, contributing to overwhelming losses in the recent mayoral election for Seoul and the port of Busan.

Park Jun-Young, a 27-year-old engineering graduate student, says he is among those who think men are now at a disadvantage.

Feminism in South Korea began with gender equality, allowing women the same approach and breaking the glass ceiling, but turned into something where young men nowadays – who are no better than women of the same age – have become an object of criticism, he said