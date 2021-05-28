HKEX is the key to China’s plan to internationalize its Quartz economy

The first day in a new job is always stressful, but for Nicolas Aguzi, maybe especially so. On Monday (May 24th), the 52-year-old banking veteran took over as the new CEO of Hong Kong Exchange and Clearing (HKEX), the core exchange operator for Hong Kong’s role as a global financial hub.

Hong Kong’s identity has long been closely linked to its status as a financial center, and the eponymous (and only) city stock exchange is an integral part of that enterprise. Last year, the exchange was worlds the second largest scholarship in terms of IPO funding. Although it also has assets such as the London Metal Exchange, HKEX has become almost the equivalent of the stock exchange, its most high-profile subsidiary.

After years at JPMorgan Chase, Aguzin is now inheriting a host of HKEX-specific challenges, including attracting foreign investors while navigating expectations from Beijing. In danger? Only concreting the leading role of HKEXs between exchanges globally. No pressure.

What is HKEX?

HKEX plays a critical role in China’s ambitions to internationalize its economy. Rising geopolitical tensions have blacklisted numerous Chinese companies listed in the US potentially left American exchanges. This has caused a rush to homecoming lists in Hong Kong, raising the share price of HKEX, deciding high records in the volume of trade, and bringing high profits.

But uncertainty is also approaching. Beijing is carrying out a full-scale authoritarian crackdown on Hong Kong, in part by enforcing a comprehensive national security law. Civil liberties, a free press, the rule of law and an independent judiciary are rapidly disintegrating and all, potentially Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub. Meanwhile, the Hong Kong government increasingly sees the central government in Beijingis HKEX as the single largest shareholder.

A more significant shake-up is also possible: Sanctions by countries including the US on Beijing’s behavior in Xinjiang and Hong Kong could trigger a complete US-China split, which could ultimately lead to separate dollar financial systems and yuan and turn Hong Kong into a Chinese financial center. This would radically change the role of HKEX.

A brief history of HKEX

1999: Hong Kong reforms stock and futures markets, bringing together three exchange, futures and clearing companies to form HKEX.

2012: HKEX buy London London Exchange.

2014: Stock Connect launches, linking HKEX with its Shanghai counterpart.

2018: HKEX introduces dual-class shares, giving some corporate shareholders greater voting rights in an effort to attract more tech giants.

2019: HKEX launches a failed bid to buy the London Stock Exchange.

2019: Alibaba’s secondary listing is the first of HKEX’s large homecoming lists.

2020: Ant Group scores for a simultaneous listing in the HKEX market and Shanghai STAR in what is expected to be the largest IPO ever, only to see swimming suspended later by Beijing.

2021: The Hong Kong government raises a stock trading tax rate as part of its revenue-raising budget plan, causing HKEX shares to sink.

HKEX is China anchored by design

Like Hong Kong itself, HKEX has long been an important venue for Chinese mainland companies to catch international investors. Due to tight capital outflow controls from Beijing, Chinese firms cannot exchange or transfer dollars freely, while they can do so in Hong Kong with the help of exchanges like HKEX. In fact, being anchored in China is a key component of HKEXs strategic plan, as it positions the stock market to facilitate the internationalization and diversification of China’s investments.

Since 1993, when it became Tsingtao Brewery the first Chinese mainland firm to rank in Hong Kong and abroad, a growing number of Chinese companies have flocked to the city. With what are known as H shares, where H refers to Hong Kong, these companies can trade in a free market and be on the same terms as their international counterparts. The number of shares listed H increased by six in 1993 to 273 as of May 26, 2021. HKEX has also benefited from the breadth of Chinese listings, which helped it move beyond the expectation of real estate and financial firms and towards attracting fresher companies, from China.

A further push for HKEX to lean closer to the territory came from former CEO Charles Li Xiaojia, who spent a decade at the helm leaving in December. Born in China and educated in the US, Li introduced schemes that allow limited trading of stocks and bonds between the exchange and its counterparts in Shanghai and Shenzhen. Appetizing the appetite of both foreign and Chinese companies and investors helped the stock market thrive. Today, most Chinas tech champions have a main or secondary listing in Hong Kong, including Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu and JD.com.

But Beijing abruptly halted its $ 37 billion IPO in November, just days before its Hong Kong debut, stressing that the opportunities presented by the lucrative Chinese market are also major risks. HKEX’s growing reliance on Chinese companies may one day become its biggest nightmare.

From the figures

$ 10 million HK ($ 1.3 million): Aguzinski’s base salary, 7.4% higher than that of his predecessor

0.13%: As of August, Hong Kong seals the obligation on the trading value of the listed shares of 0.1% currently

HK $ 3 billion ($ 386 million): The proposed new minimum valuation of a company in order to qualify for a secondary listing on HKEX, below the current minimum of HK $ 40 billion

80%: Percentage of total market capitalization of Chinese-based firms listed on HKEX

10%: Shareholder Contribution to HKEX Total Revenue and Other Revenue in 2020 (pdf)

6%: The size of Hong Kong government shares in HKEX, where it is the single largest shareholder and can appoint six of the exchanges 13 board members

Who is Nicolas Aguzin?

Reuters / Amr Alfiky / Photo File

An Argentine who has spent his entire banking career at JPMorgan Chase, Nicolas Aguzin began his term at HKEX on Monday. Here’s what you need to know:

Searching for a new CEO it was not easy. This is partly because Aguzins prepared Mr. Chinaexcelled at the trial of Chinese and foreign officials, and even the press, with his Mandarin and fluent English. While Aguzin speaks English and Portuguese, in addition to English, he is said not to speak Mandarin.

Aguzi is expected to help make the stock market attractive to foreign investors, as well as Beijing’s printing campaign. threatens to scare businesses away.

Investors and analysts are also looking for the new boss for him diversify revenue streams from HKEXs and expand the types of products it offers.

Aguzi’s choice to lead HKEX was clever and sends a clear message, wrote Matthew Brooker Bloomberg: Hong Kong Remains an Opportunity for International Business Leaders Amid a News Agenda Dominated by Resident History leaving national security law imposed on the city by beijing last year.

