Marxist parties were urged to strive for the progress of humanity





Members of the Communist Party of Cuba attend the World Symposium on Marxist Political Parties via video link Thursday. [Photo by Ma Chi/China Daily]

The Communist Party of China is ready to work with Marxist political parties around the world to jointly promote human progress and advance the building of a community with a common future for humanity, Secretary-General Xi Jinping said on Thursday. of the CPC Central Committee. Xi, who is also the Chinese president, made the remark in a congratulatory letter sent to the Virtual World Symposium on Marxist Political Parties organized by the International Department of the CPC Central Committee. He described Marxist science as “a powerful ideological weapon for us to understand and reform the world”, saying that it reveals the law of social development, provided an approach for humanity to pursue emancipation and advance the progress of human civilizations. Noting that this year marks the centenary of the CPC’s founding, Xi said that since its birth, the CPC has made Marxism a guiding principle and insists on aligning the basic principles of Marxism with the current conditions of the country. Marxism has developed with fresh energy and vibrancy in China in the 21st century, socialism with Chinese characteristics has entered a new era and the Chinese nation has embarked on a new journey with great renewal, he added. Saying that humanity faces common challenges today, Xi called on the Marxist political parties of the world to strengthen dialogue and exchanges. He expressed hope that the participants in this event would unite their wisdom to enable Marxism to make new progress in the 21st century. About 70 political leaders and representatives from 58 political parties in 48 countries took part in the event. Leaders of several Marxist political parties from Laos, Spain, Russia, Brazil, India and the United States also sent congratulatory messages to the symposium. Mauro Alboresi, the national secretary of the Italian Communist Party, said the CPC’s successful experiences in the last century are significant for the development of Communism in the world. The success of the CPC can be attributed to its ability to combine Marxist theory with reality, as well as its ability to advance over time, he added.

