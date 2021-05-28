The lowest rate of positivity of Covid reported since March 9 – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: As the coronavirus continues to infect masses across the country, Pakistan has reported the lowest rate of positivity since March 9. According to data released by the National Center for Command and Operation (NCOC) on Thursday, 2,726 cases and 75 deaths were reported in a single day. Up to 502 patients were on ventilator and the number of active cases was 59,018 as of May 27th. In addition, 4,496 patients were admitted to hospitals across the country. The data show that the lowest degree of positivity, ie. 4.34 percent had been reported since March 9th. On March 8, the positivity rate was 4.26 pc but then it gradually started to rise and reached 11.63 pc on April 20th. Then again the positivity rate started to decrease and on May 22 less than 5 pieces were reported. According to a NCOC tweet, 6.4 million doses of vaccine have been administered to humans to date. She said 294,364 doses were administered nationwide on May 26 and the total administered vaccines were 6,424,873. Meanwhile, according to a study published in the American Medical Journal, vaccines from the company Chinas Sinopharm have successfully curbed the spread of Covid-19. It was the first time that details of the trial in the late stage of a Chinese strike appeared in the scientific journal. Two inactivated vaccines, developed by Sinopharm, prevented symptomatic infections with 72.8 pc and 78.1 pc, largely in line with what the company has previously announced. The findings were reported in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association. The study included 40,832 volunteers from across the UAE, Bahrain, Jordan and Egypt. They were divided equally into three groups and received either two doses of vaccines at three-week intervals or one placebo. Two weeks after the second stroke, infections developed in 26 people given the vaccine known as WIV04, 21 of those given the vaccine known as HBO2 and 95 given a placebo shot. None of the volunteers given an active vaccine developed serious illness, compared to two of those given the placebo. A fake letter has circulated on social media, claiming that the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has directed its staff not to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. When contacted, the PAF Public Relations Directorate called it a fake letter. Viral diseases in chicken The Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), the doctors’ representative body, has expressed concern about reports of viral diseases in chicken / poultry. The Pakistan Poultry Association has also recently confirmed these reports and claimed that farmers are facing massive poultry deaths due to these viral diseases. According to the association, the bird death rate is so high that many farmers have closed their business. This indicates that diseases have spread widely in chicken and in the circumstances it is clear that unhealthy chicken is being sold in the market. Unfortunately, there are reports in the media that some predatory people are even selling dead chicken to their special customers at cheaper rates, said a statement issued by the PMA. Black sheep in the market are playing ruthlessly with the health and lives of innocent people. The black sheep involved in this heinous crime must be treated decisively and punished according to the law. The PMA also urges all provincial governments to activate their respective food departments because it is their failure that people are eating rotten and infected chicken, PMA Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad said in the statement. In the current situation we advise the public to buy healthy and active chicken and slaughter it in your presence, do not buy stale chicken in any way, he said. Published in Agim, 28 May 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos