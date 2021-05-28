Tibetan exile leader warns of Chinese aggression: ‘China will transform you’





The oppression of Tibetans by the Chinese government is well documented, but new reports indicate it is deteriorating. China is stepping up its abuses and 500,000 Tibetans are now being held in labor camps as part of a systematic genocidal campaign that has a purpose. “They want to make Tibet into a Chinese province and they want to make Tibetans into Chinese,” Lobsang Sangay, Tibet’s outgoing president in exile, told Fox News. The Chinese military has recently increased its presence in the country; forced sterilization has been reported as people are routinely arrested and known to be tortured and killed. Sangay said it should be stopped. DISTRIBUTED BOYCOTT SAVED FOR BEIJING OLYMPICS “The challenge before the world, as far as China is concerned, is either you transform China or China will transform you,” he said. Sangay recently visited Washington, to put pressure on the Biden administration for more support. Under former President Trump, the State Department passed the Tibetan Policy and Support Act and appointed a special coordinator for Tibetan affairs. Sangay hopes the new administration will do the same. But time is short. Within Tibet, abuse is worsening as poets, artists and singers are arrested for creating Tibetan art while others are tortured simply for displaying photos of the Dalai Lama, their spiritual leader who is unable to return. According to Freedom House, a non-governmental organization (NGO), Tibet is now ranked as the least free country in the world, linked to Syria. Across Tibet, most Buddhist practices are banned, their flags fluttered, nuns and monks locked in camps, and China trying to eradicate this millennial culture. CULTURAL GENOCIDE? WHAT DB CHN CHINA TODAY NT TIBET Still, Sangay said there is hope. “If you compare communist ideology with Buddhist civilization, Buddhism is 2500-plus years old,” he said. “So he went through ups and downs, but he survived Communism is only 100 years old. So they are just a child compared to our philosophy and ideology.” The model China is using in Tibet is the same one it is using against the Uighurs in Xinjiang. The same Chinese party official who now oversees the Uighur genocide, Chen Quanguo, was the former secretary of the Communist Party in Tibet. It is said that here he refined his methods. CLICK HERE TG GET THE Fox News APPLICATION China seized control of Tibet in 1950 in what it describes as a “peaceful liberation.” However, in that “liberation” the Chinese Communist Party destroyed 98% of monasteries and convents. In addition, more than 1 million people have been killed. Monks have been protesting the invasion all along, including the self-immolation of 155 monks who have burned themselves in the last decade. To this day, however, in line with their Buddhist teachings, the protests have remained quiet. China’s foreign ministry has said America must immediately stop interfering in its internal affairs and that it is putting Tibetans in camps simply to alleviate poverty. This has been widely rejected and fears are growing that this old culture may soon be lost.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos