Evaluate the work done: Allahabad HC in the Covid masses of Yogi Adityanath

Weeks after giving scrutiny over the Yogi Adityanath government’s approach to Covid management in the state, the Allahabad Supreme Court has now expressed satisfaction with the way the administration has handled the challenges for the best facilities. The court ruled on Thursday that work had been done to improve medical infrastructure in the districts of Bahraich, Shravasti, Bijnor, Barabanki and Jaunpur. He also led the state government to add Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria and Shamli to the expansion list of similar facilities. A division bench consisting of Justice Siddhartha Varma and Justice Ajit Kumar observed: “We have reviewed the report and appreciate that work has been done on improving the medical infrastructure and hope that similar efforts will be made in relation to other districts as well. “ The court said that “Until the next date, the state government can provide a further report regarding the improvement of medical infrastructure in Bhadohi, Ghazipur, Ballia, Deoria and Shamli”. The court was hearing a public interest (PIL) lawsuit over Covid-19 care in the state. In its order, the court also mentioned that satisfactory work has been done to cover the fee for diagnosis in the state. Regarding RT-PCR tests, the fee varies between Rs 500 and 900. For antigen tests, the fee is fixed for Rs 200. For private TrueNat tests it is fixed for Rs 1200. CT scanning according to different slices has also been adjusted. During the hearing, a report was also submitted by the commission, which was sought to seek justice VK Srivastava, a sitting judge of the Lucknow court of the Allahabad High Court, who had died due to Covid. While directing to keep the report in the register, the court added that it would be reviewed on the next date and headed to list this PIL within the week, starting June 7th. The court also directed the central government to come up with a position regarding the vaccination of physically injured persons who find it difficult to go to vaccination centers. The court approved this order after the state government, in its statement dated 11 May 2021, took a position that it would approve the central government’s instructions regarding the vaccination of persons with physical problems. –IANET amita / në (Only the title and photo of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is automatically generated by a published syndicate source.)

