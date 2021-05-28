It just got easier for Texans to host a vaccine clinic in their backyard





Texas will bring vaccine doses to your home, as long as at least five people there will get the shots.

SAN ANTONIO Texans can now schedule their pop-up vaccine events, as long as at least five people there voluntarily take aim. The state expanded the Mobile Vaccine Program this week. Interested Texans can schedule an appointment by calling the state vaccine hotline at 844-90-TEXAS and selecting option 3. Until now, the program was only available to businesses or civic organizations with at least 10 employees, members or visitors attending. “I urge Texans who want to be vaccinated as a business, family unit, group of friends or more to call 844-90-TEXAS to schedule a mobile vaccination clinic,” Gov. Greg Abbott said in a statement. “By working together to get more gunshots, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in communities across the state.” Members of the Texas National Guard will administer the shooting. Health experts say the expanded initiative will make the vaccine easier to reach in medical service communities. “These mobile clinics make it more convenient for these people to take aim in their backyards,” said Dr. Anita Kurian, Assistant Director of San Antonio Metro Health. “We are not waiting for them to come to us, we are taking them to the people.” Kurian noted that the demand for the shot is declining as fewer people go to mass vaccination sites and pharmacies for a single dose. Approximately one-third of all Texans are fully vaccinated, according to state figures. The expanded program could encourage more businesses, such as restaurants, to host vaccination events. Texas Department of Emergency Management highlighted the success of a pop-up at Sam’s Barbecue and Austin Daiquiri Factory on the east side of the capital. “It’s good for the community to know that we are all vaccinated and safe and we can continue to live a normal life and get rid of these masks somehow,” Daiquiri Factory owner Tameka Mays told KENS 5 in a interview. She added that some of her employees had struggled to find a dose. “It was good for business too,” she said. The expansion also opens the program to families and groups of friends who want to be vaccinated together. Mays said she could see several groups waiting for vaccine parties, cooking stalls and back gates. “Make fun of people not being so nervous about it,” she laughed. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Videot e videos

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos