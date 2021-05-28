International
Minister of Health under criticism for vaccines
Health Minister Greg Hunt has vehemently defended the extension of Australia’s vaccines in a series of heated interviews with the federal government under fire for blocking Victoria.
Mr Hunt described the vaccine program as an “extraordinary achievement” even though only a fraction of the population has received their strokes.
He said Australia was on track to pass four million vaccines, equivalent to 20 per cent of the adult population.
“We are focusing on protecting those who are most vulnerable and continue to encourage people to come forward to be tested and come forward to be vaccinated,” Mr Hunt told Seven on Friday.
“Australians are doing a fantastic job and it is very important to put in perspective the extraordinary achievements of Australians and Australia.”
But only 500,000 people – about two percent of the population – have been fully vaccinated with two doses.
Australia was to reach the four billion mark in March.
Mr Hunt backed down from claims that some people were waiting to be vaccinated because the federal government had given them the impression that there was no rush.
“This is false, this is not something I have ever said,” he said.
However, the Prime Minister has commented on many occasions, the spread of vaccines was not a race.
And Mr Hunt last week suggested that older Australians worried about the AstraZeneca strike could wait until the end of the year to get alternative vaccines in place.
He later withdrew from the comments because they were seen as encouraging vaccine reluctance.
Many elderly care residents are still awaiting their first stroke, despite being included in the highest priority group.
More than 40 nursing homes across the country have not received their first doses, but Mr Hunt expected that figure to drop to 25 with the business closing on Friday.
“By the end of today we will have vaccinated 99 per cent of senior care institutions and we are waiting to complete the first dose vaccinations in Victoria,” he said.
“Vaccinating every nursing home in Victoria provides a great deal of protection.”
Victoria has entered a seven-day blockade, which health authorities hope will act as a circuit breaker and stop the spread of a highly contagious type of coronavirus.
The state on Friday registered four new cases acquired in the country, bringing a group of infections in Melbourne to 30.
The spread was caused by a breach of the hotel quarantine, again exposing the lack of purpose-built facilities.
Mr Hunt said discussions were ongoing on the proposed quarantine structure by Victoria but it was still a few months away.
Bill Shorten, the Labor front voice, targeted the federal government over the Victoria bombing.
“Some people say we should not talk about guilt and guilt – I can understand it,” he told reporters.
“But as a Melbourne I can not help but wonder if the Morrison government had an app that worked, if they had a public health campaign that encouraged people to get vaccinated, if they had built some quarantine facilities suitable for the purpose, and if they had collected their vaccines. soon, then perhaps this blockage and all the trauma could have been avoided. “
The state government is preparing to announce a support package for small businesses devastated by the blockade, with restrictions expected to deliver a $ 2.5 billion blow to the Victoria economy.
There are suggestions that the federal government will not provide financial assistance because it does not want to set a precedent.
Mr Hunt postponed questions about state government support, but Secretary of Defense Peter Dutton said the Commonwealth would open its portfolio if requested.
