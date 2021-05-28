Why India needs to find Joe Biden

The government led by Narendra Modi BJP completes seven years in office this week. The landscape of political economy in India has witnessed a meteoric transformation over the years if one can see it from the particular perspective of a ruling party of its rise to power.

The BJP consolidated its stronghold over these seven years in most Indian states, winning one state after another, from Uttar Pradesh north to Assam in the east, as it emerged as one of the most dominant national parties under the duopolistic control of Narendra Modi and Amit Shahs. This at a time when the main national opposition of the parties, the Indian National Congress, still finds itself lost in the corner, living in the imagined glory of a distant past (results of the last state elections from Assam, Kerala, Bengali Westerners can prove this better).

The Indian economy, however, during these years shifted to its worst level of performance, observed since the post-liberalization era of the early 1990s. Terrible treatment of governments of a growing pandemic, increasing concentration of economic power and an institutionalized culture of ad hoc decision-making offer little hope of any chance of a strong economic recovery, at least until the next general election in 2024. Even most of the regions economies in South Asia that were far from performing India’s economies are now well ahead (case: Bangladesh).

Prior to the pandemic, the youth unemployment rate in India for 2019 reached 23%. Its annual GDP performance in 2020 fell to -8.0%, the worst among all developing countries (Bangladesh grew by 3.8% in 2020). In terms of COVID-19 fatality per million inhabitants, India now stands at 212 (as of May 2021) despite the massive under-reporting of deaths observed across India. For a nation that has been one of the largest producers of vaccines in the world, and until seven years ago was among the fastest growing economies, these figures seem incomprehensible and surprising.

However, it is not just the economy that is the heaviest victim of a seven-year Modi regime.

The state of Indian democracy and its public institutions, from being placed in a quarantine state during Modis’s first term (2014-2019), now appears to be entering a state of stalemate, as seen during his second term so far.

The pandemic has been used insidiously by the current administration to legitimize the proper parliamentary process of India. Standing parliamentary committees present to analyze the functioning of the government, have not met since the beginning of the second wave of the pandemic. Virtual meetings for the functioning of parliament are not allowed even though the prime minister regularly holds his meetings through virtual platforms.

Even during a normal period of parliamentary functioning, the railway of Draft Laws without adequate review, discussion or parliamentary review is now standardized. Every public institution seems submissive. From the move to lower the constitutional status of Jammu and Kashmir to the discriminatory Citizenship Change Act, seven years of Modi-Shah rule have drowned the feedback loop that once formed India’s federal and fraternal relations (as provided by the constitution).

Institutional credibility and public trust in organizations such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Election Commission, and even the Supreme Court have been eroded, further widening the state-citizen trust deficit. It seems like there is no safe space everywhere (even within universities).

Moreover, never before since the time of Indira Gandhi so many people have been social activists, dissidents, environmentalists have spent so much time in detention for political reasons than in recent years. And, never before since independence has there been such punishment for those associated with creation. It seems as if a new compact state-citizen is being established where: a culture of institutional impunity is practiced and preached with the support of the police and the approval of an apathetic state, using this across the nation to seduce crowds, sow protestors, municipal hatred and social distrust.

Si Pratap Bhanu Mehta argued finally: [It seems a] moral psychology legitimizing unprecedented cruelty is now becoming the standard of civil society in the state, thanks to the new style of governing. “

What India can learn from the US

In the midst of such reflections, it is really hard to hope for the democratic functioning of India and the well-being of its citizens.

Still, if one strives hard to find a ray of hope, perhaps we can take a closer look at the recent US case After four years of Donald Trumps’s presidential term when the US saw a serious democratic setback in its systems of government and institutions public, and while Trumpian populism was changing the moral order in which the country governed itself and even projected itself into the world, Joe Bidens’ electoral victory has helped her work quite well in restoring her damaged image. Biden himself knows this now.

Once perceived as a moderate incrementalist, Biden has so far gone beyond his political-ideological leanings to promote large legislative packages that make him extremely happy much of the progressive left. it strongly believes that in a post-Trump world, the US is struggling not only to maintain its middle class (through better jobs, higher wages, more affordable health care and social security), but to survive as a nation world leader.

While David Brooks, after interviewing Joe Biden, has written recently:

Some people take their worldviews from ideological constructions or philosophical movements like conservatism or progressivism. Biden takes his worldview from the lived experience, especially from the world of his youth, and how his parents taught him to see that world. Created the moral basis of the major legislative packages he is proposing.

India is probably at a turning point in itself (as was the US last year) where it desperately needs to find Joe Biden. Someone who can go beyond ideological constructions to use her lived experience and that of people as a guiding force to lead a citizen of nations to better return.

What matters is not only how a person or leader perceives an issue, but also how (that) he sees it from an issue. In the Bidens case, he sees most of the issues plaguing the U.S. from the perspective and lens of the common man or the lower middle-income class where he grew up. More specifically, as a leader, an intense concentration of human dignity on his governing philosophy makes him unique and a rare treasure at a time such as now when dignity-based, human rights-based political discourse is in low supply.

As a final illustration, it is hard to imagine how without Bidens the ongoing intervention in the recent Israel-Hamas military conflict, his calls to Netanyahu, and the diplomatic pressure put behind the scenes by the Biden administration, it is hard to imagine if an Israel-Palestine Ceasefire Agreement could have been reached, if Trump were still the US president. Even in dealing with the pandemic, the U.S., since Biden came to office, has done well to provide more incentive and relief to its economically weaker sectors and to more firmly vaccinate its population for it. restore economic activity.

Seven years of Modi-Shah rule in India has created an empty hole in the social and economic landscape of nations. The belief of the peoples in the functioning of the nation-state and its ability to improve their lives, remains damaged. The pandemic has wreaked havoc and devastated the lives and livelihoods of millions of people, and so many more are likely to be affected in the coming weeks.

At such a time, India’s quest to find a progressive voice in political opposition that can help restore people’s trust in the state, help invest in improving our social and economic capital, and root for it working for the well-being of the working and middle class remains poorly guaranteed.

Deepanshu Mohanis an associate professor and director, Center for New Economics Studies at OP Jindal University.