What is the ‘Indian variant’ of COVID-19 spreading in Victoria?

Victoria has entered a seven-day stalemate over concerns about a “highly infectious” variant of COVID-19.

The Victoria variant is a version of what is often called the “Indian variant”, and is rapidly spreading to other countries.

“The main concern of our public health experts is how fast this variant is moving,” Victoria Interim Prime Minister James Merlino said yesterday.

“We have seen abroad how difficult that move can be to control.”

While there is still much to learn about how this virus behaves, here is what we know so far.

What is the ‘Indian variant’?

Like the “UK variant” B.1.1.7 and the “South African variant” B.1.351, the “Indian variant” B.1.617 is another variation of the virus that causes COVID-19.

It was first discovered in India last October and has since spread to more than 40 other countries, including Australia.

Experts have identified three subtypes, or sublines, of the “Indian variant”: B.1.617.1, B.1.617.2 and B.1.617.3.

Each subline is slightly different, but all have spike protein mutations that have been associated with increased transmittance.

Spike protein is what coronaviruses use to gain entry into human cells.

Cases in the last Victoria group were infected with the first subline, B.1.617.1.

Is this the most dangerous variant?

EXPERTS I believe the “Indian variant” may be more contagious than previous variants, based on how fast it is spreading to other countries.

Preliminary reports from the UK, where B.1.617.2 is growing in some parts of the country, suggest it is 50 per cent more contagious than the UK B.1.1.7 variant, which is now 50-100 per cent more contagious than the ‘regular’ type, “said infectious disease expert Raina MacIntyre.

We do not know if this variant is more deadly or causes worse disease than other versions of the virus.

But Professor MacIntyre said there was some evidence that B.1.617 could cause various symptoms.

“Based on reports from India, this variant may have atypical clinical presentations, such as abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and hearing impairment, as well as a lack of fever,” she said.

“If this is the case, people should be on alert for any of these symptoms, as well as more typical COVID symptoms like cough and fever.”

But it’s still early days when it comes to this particular variant, and experts are still learning about it.

More peer-reviewed data and research is needed to determine exactly how this virus behaves.

What else do we know about this?

Experts are closely monitoring B.1.617.1, but because not much time has passed, there is still much to learn.

“We know more about it [B.1.617.2], because it has really started to rise and spread in the UK that the second variant is also spreading really well in India as well, “said University of Sydney virologist Megan Steain.

“We know a little less about [variant] this is in Victoria just because there have been fewer cases with this particular [B.1.617.1] sub-variant.

“We know what mutations there are, and some of these mutations have been associated with increased transmittance and some evasions of some antibody responses.”

People were seen lined up for vaccinations in Mumbai, India, last month. ( AP: Rajanish Kakade, File File

The World Health Organization (WHO) classified B.1.617 as a “disturbance variant” on May 11, based on evidence suggesting that those viruses had a higher rate of transmission compared to other variants.

European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) has specifically labeled B.1.617.1 a “variant of interest”, which essentially means that experts monitor it closely.

The ECDC updated the second sub-line of the “Indian” variant, B.1.617.2, to a “concern variant” a few days ago.

How much should we worry about this variant?

While experts believe the “Indian variant” may be more contagious than the other variants, there is some good news.

The same protocols that have been effective in controlling previous outbreaks of blockages, masks and hygiene measures will also be effective in bringing the latter option under control.

Victorian officials say the blockade will help bring the latest blast under control. ( ABC News: Patrick Rocca

“If all is put in place early, there is a really good chance we will be able to control this explosion very quickly,” Dr Steain said.

Rob Grenfell from CSIRO said it was “only a matter of time before such an explosion occurred”.

“We have been lucky in Australia; we have kept the virus away, but we have also become complacent,” Dr Grenfell said.

“This recent Melbourne virus incursion is a clear reminder that anyone eligible for vaccination must come out and strike.”

Why is Victoria worried?

When they announced the blockade yesterday, Victorian officials said they were concerned about the speed with which the virus was spreading.

Mr Merlino said the time between people catching the virus and transmitting it was “narrower than ever”.

“To put it in some perspective, ordinary broadcasting [of the virus] it ‘s about five to six days, “he said yesterday.

“In some of these cases, it was broadcast within a day. And in just 24 hours the number of cases has doubled.”

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said the variant was “highly contagious.”

“When we see a member in a family get infected, almost everyone in that family is infected,” he said.

“In a workplace, with some people infected, there are many, many infected people.”

This level of transmission is faster than has been seen in previous outbreaks in Australia.

During last year’s outbreaks, it was not uncommon for some members of the household to be left without COVID while others were infected.

“So this speaks to the infectivity of this variant B.1.617, but also to the cycles it is going through,” said Professor Sutton.

“It’s really fast and that led to exponential growth.”

How effective are the vaccines against the Indian variant?

More studies are needed, but early data from the UK is promising.

A recent study showed two doses of Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines that provided a similar level of protection against variant B.1.617.2, as they did against variant B.1.1.7 in the UK.

“This study provides assurance that two doses of each vaccine provide high levels of protection against symptomatic disease from variant B.1.617.2,” said in a statement the head of immunization of Public Health in England Mary Ramsay.

“We expect vaccines to be even more effective in preventing hospitalization and death, so it is vital that both doses are taken to gain maximum protection against all existing and emerging variants.”

There is still not much information on how effective B.1.617.1 vaccines are specifically.

But Dr Steain says the vaccines are likely to be effective against this version as well.

“Importantly, they will still protect people from getting really serious infections, ending up in hospital and dying,” she said.

How did this variant happen and why are there so many variants?

It is normal for viruses to change and mutate over time, due to the way the infection process works.

When a cell becomes infected, it generates more copies of the virus.

“Whenever a virus repeats itself, there is a good chance that when it copies its genome it simply makes a mistake, like a typo,” Dr Steain said.

Sometimes those “typos” don’t do much at all. But from time to time they can change the way the virus behaves.

In most COVID variants of the disorder, “bugs” share protein mutations that can make them more transmissible.

“Every time a cell is infected, it is releasing hundreds of thousands of copies of new viruses,” Dr Steain said.

“So the chances of an error happening are quite high. It’s just simple if it can give the virus an edge, and if it is able to spread and continue.”

What can we do about it?

Similar to previous outbreaks, the best thing to do is follow public health advice and get tested for symptoms.

Professor Sutton said at the first sign of any symptoms or illness, no matter how mild, you should “assume it is COVID until proven otherwise”.

“People say, ‘Am I really in danger?’ “Other people may be at risk, but not me, I do not work at the airport, I do not work in hotel quarantine and I have not had high risk settings,” he said.

“And yet here we are.”

And while we still have a lot to learn about B.1.617.1, one thing we do know is that vaccination will reduce the risks posed by this particular subline, and other variants that may appear in the future.

“[The UK variant B.1.1.7] it was quite challenging, “said Professor Sutton.

“We do not want to deal with disturbing variants like this again. Again, vaccination works against this variant, as for so many variants.”