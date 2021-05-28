5 Bangladeshi migrants arrested in Bengaluru for rape, torture of woman





Bengaluru: Bengaluru police have arrested six people, including a woman in a case involving the rape and torture of a woman. A video clip of the torture and rape of a woman that went viral in Assam led to the arrest of perpetrators who are illegal immigrants Bangladesh. The blurry video shows these 6 Bangladeshi immigrants brutalizing the victim by stripping and raping her. Read also | Over 100 children recovering from inflammatory bowel syndrome affecting the lungs, kidneys and brain “Based on a video clip where a woman was subjected to physical abuse and torture by a group of people, five culprits, including a woman, visible in the clip were immediately tracked down and secured by Bengaluru city police,” said Bengaluru police release . However, police further said there were 6 culprits, including an arrested woman Police said, “Currently, the victim is far away in a neighboring state and a police team has been sent to track her down so she can join the investigation. They are all from Bangladesh, who brutalized the victim for financial change. They had brought the victim to India for human trafficking “. Based on the content of the video clip and the facts revealed during the preliminary interrogation of the insured persons, a case of rape, assault has been recorded and other relevant provisions of the law have been invoked against the accused, the notice said. According to police sources, the video allegedly came from the ‘deep network’ and is now circulating across various digital platforms. “The victim was being raped, beaten and a glass bottle had been inserted into her private parts and all this was visible just because one of those monsters was recording the whole thing,” a source told PTI. The video, believed to have been shot months ago, first appeared in Bangladesh after Dhaka Metropolitan Police Deputy Tejgaon Zone Commissioner Mohammad Sahidulla took up the case, sources said. During investigations in Bangladesh, one of their accomplices was apprehended and questioned. He told local police that the video was shot somewhere in India. The incident and the video generated outrage, especially in the Northeast. After watching the video it was assumed that the survivor was from that part of the country and Assam police had requested information about the accused. “These images are of 5 culprits who are seen brutally torturing and raping a young girl in a viral video. The time or place of this incident is not clear. Anyone with information about this crime or criminals can contact us “They will be beautifully rewarded,” read their Twitter post (With PTI entries)

