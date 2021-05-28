Stephen Hawking’s archive and office acquired for the UK public





The Science Museum in London and the Cambridge University Library said Wednesday that they have purchased a large collection of items belonging to the late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized chairs to important papers on theoretical physics and his screenplays. from his appearance in The Simpsons. All contents of Hawking’s Cambridge office including his communication equipment, memorabilia, bets he made on scientific debates and office furniture will be preserved as part of the collection belonging to the Science Museum Group. Hawking held office in the university department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics from 2002 until shortly before his death in 2018. The highlights will be on display at the London Museum early next year. Museum officials also hope to set up a touring exhibition in the UK before setting up a permanent exhibition in London. Meanwhile, his extensive archive of scientific and personal works, including a first draft of his bestseller A Brief History of Time and his correspondence with leading scientists, will remain in the Cambridge University library. Acceptance of the Hawking archive and office institution meant that his fortune put 2 4.2 million ($ 5.9 million) in the inheritance tax. This was done through a UK government plan that allows those who have such tax bills to pay by transferring to nations important cultural, scientific or historical objects. The artifacts received under the plan are assigned to public collections and available to all. Hawking studied for a PhD at Cambridge and later became the Lucasian Professor of the University of Mathematics, the same post held by Isaac Newton from 1669 to 1702. Purchasing the 10,000-page archive from Cambridge means Hawking’s papers will be merged with those of Newton and Charles Darwin in the university library, where they will soon be free to the public. The archive allows us to step into Stephen’s mind and travel with him through the cosmos for him, he said, to better understand our place in the universe, ‘said Jessica Gardner, the university librarian. This vast archive provides an extraordinary insight into the evolution of Stephen’s scientific life, from his childhood to his research student, from his disability activist to his world-renowned essential scientist, she added. Diagnosed with motor neurone disease at age 22 and given only a few years to live, Hawking survived for decades, dying in 2018 at age 76. His work on the mysteries of space, time and black holes captured the imagination of millions of people, and his renowned scientific books made him a celebrity beyond the reserves of academia. Hollywood celebrated his life in the biography Theory of Everything 2014. Hawking’s children, Lucy, Tim and Robert, said they were delighted that their father’s work would be preserved for the public for generations to come. My dad would be so pleased and I think that maybe at the same time, just a little shocked that he would form a part of … the history of science, that he would be together with the great scientists, the people whose work he really admired, “said Lucy Hawking.

