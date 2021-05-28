Singapore president expresses concern over online poll sexualizing female Muslim teachers

“Is there no limit to how many people will bow down to degrade and pollute women?” Said Halimah Yacob, in a rare public outburst.



Singapore President Halimah Yacob and Minister in charge of Muslim Affairs Masagos Zulkifli have expressed concern about an online poll sexually abusing female Muslim religious teachers, which is being investigated by police, local media reported on Friday.

In a Facebook post, the President, in a rare public outburst, said, “Is there no limit to how low some will bow to degrade and pollute women? Not just those conducting the poll (online) but even those who took part in it also deserve our strongest punishment.

“The MUIS (Islamic Religious Council of Singapore) and the police should fully investigate this and punish those found guilty. This is not only the worst kind of harassment that is against our law, but an open invitation to it. committed sexual violence against women.

“We must not allow the anonymity of the web to encourage those who want to abuse, denigrate and rape women,” she said.

Addressing allegations online that among those surveyed were people studying to become religious teachers, Halimah said the community should “seriously consider whether they are capable of preaching in the community after completing their studies.” .

The Singapore Police Force on Thursday said it has received a report regarding the survey and investigations are ongoing.

In response to media questions, MUIS described the poll as “underestimating and insulting the modesty of some female religious teachers”. This has caused great concern for those mentioned, the state authority for Muslim affairs said.

“MUIS is very concerned about this. We have managed to talk to the victims of the post and will provide support and counseling to help them during this traumatic time,” a TV channel quoted the council as saying.

MUIS said it would not tolerate any form of sexual harassment, describing behaviors such as “a disgust at our religion” and “a disgrace to the Muslim community”.

“Our trust requires mutual respect at all times and emphasizes with great importance the need to maintain the honor and modesty of all members of society,” the council added.

In a Facebook post, Masagos urged authorities to investigate the matter “appropriately.”

“The irresponsible people or parties behind this disgusting poll must be held accountable with all the force of law,” the channel quoted Masagos as saying.

He also addressed allegations that those behind the poll are students of Islamic studies. “If the allegations are really true, these perpetrators should be dealt with to the full extent of the law for demonstrating such miserable behavior,” said Masagos, who is also the minister for social and family development.

“We all have a part to play in calling and clearing such misogynistic attitudes from our society. I’m angry that so many have already spoken out against this horrific incident. But we have to deal with it as a civil society by “Rule of law We must continue to be a society that honors our women, rather than denigrating them,” he said.

The issue came to light after Ustaz Muhammad Zahid Mohd Zin, a well-known local religious teacher, said on his Instagram account on Wednesday that he was shocked when he received an “anxiety call” from a female religious teacher about the poll.

Accompanying the post was a photo of the survey ranking of at least 12 women, with their names and faces censored.

“Whoever did this must be held accountable,” wrote Ustaz Zahid.

A female religious teacher, Ustazah Fatin Afika, shared on her Instagram account that some of the images shared in the group were from “Islam-related videos”.

Scholars condemn abuse

The incident also drew condemnation from the Singapore Association of Islamic Scholars and Religious Teachers (PERGAS), which said all “sexual harassment, abuse and objectification” were “haram” (forbidden).

In a video on social media, PERGAS chief executive Mohamed Qusairy Thaha said he was following the case and aimed to “provide as much help” as possible to the victims.

In a Facebook post, the Women in Action and Research Association (AWARE) said it was “disturbed by the humiliating and misogynistic social media poll” about women religious leaders.

Beyond Hijab, a website focusing on the experiences of Muslim women in Singapore, wrote in its Twitter caption: “This shows how the issue of sexual harassment and violence has essentially never been about whether women are enough ‘modest’, a patriarchal culture that routinely dehumanizes and diminishes women with little consequence for perpetrators.

“We are very concerned about the fact that the group is suspected to consist mainly of sub-branches of Islamic Studies and therefore potential future teachers. This is not the behavior that teachers should have, as people in positions of power. it was safe for the students, “the channel said.

The Mulims form the second largest group, led by Malaysians, who make up 15 per cent of Singapore’s 5.7 million multinational population. The Chinese make up 76 percent, the Indians 7.5 percent and the rest are of other descent.