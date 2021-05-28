International
False claim to vaccines attributed to the Nobel Prize winner
Claim: Nobel Prize winner says COVID-19 vaccine recipients ‘have no chance of surviving’
The Biden administration announced on May 25 that the country had reached a historic moment50% of adults are fully vaccinated against coronavirus.
In early May, President Joe Biden set a goal for him70% of American adults get at least one shot of the vaccine before July 4, with 160 million being fully vaccinated.
Despite the successful distribution of vaccines, misinformation and conspiracy theories continue to spread on social media and are contributing to vaccine reluctance.
A facebook May 22 viral postingwith more than 1,000 shares claims Nobel Prize-winning virologist Luc Montagnier said there is “no chance of survival” for coronavirus vaccine recipients.
“There is no hope and no treatment for those who have already been vaccinated. We must be prepared to burn the bodies,” the post reads.
While Montagnier has made anti-vaccination comments in the past, he did not make the statements that Facebook posts are attributed to him.
USA TODAY has reached the poster for comment.
Montagnier did not say that all COVID-19 vaccine recipients would die
Montagnier receiveda Nobel Prize in 2008 together with fellow scientist Francoise Barre-Sinoussi on the work that identifies the HIV virus.
Montagnier is also known for controversial commentsfor the origin of the coronavirus and his participation in anti-vaccination movements.
The Facebook post claims that Montagnier said all coronavirus recipients “will die from antibody-dependent growth”.
Some variations of Facebook posting as well this, include a two-minute Montagnier interview clip talking about coronavirus vaccines and variants.
The clip does not show Montagnier making the statements attributed to him in the Facebook post, but he does claim that vaccines cause antibody-dependent growth or worse disease than before.
Scientists were initially concerned about this antibody-dependent growth when vaccines are developed, por ka there have been no cases during clinical trials or dissemination in public.
Moreover, there is no evidence that Montagnier made the statements attributed to him in the Facebook post.
Our rating: False
We FALSE appreciate the claim that Montagnier, a Nobel Prize-winning scientist, said there is “no hope and no treatment for those who have already been vaccinated” because it is not supported by our research. Montagnier had previously expressed concerns about mass vaccinations and the dependent increase in antibodies, but there is no evidence that he claims that all vaccine recipients will die.
Our sources of fact-checking:
- NPR, May 25, Half of all adults in the US are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19
- White House, May 4, FACTS OF THE FACT: President Biden to announce intention to administer at least one shot vaccine to 70% of US adult population by July 4
- USA TODAY, April 21, America reaches milestone with COVID-19 vaccine widely available to those who love it, but hesitation still casts a shadow
- Nobel Prize, accepted on May 27, Luc MontagnierFact
- Link, April 22, 2020, French Nobel Prize winner: Covid-19 made in the laboratory
- Forbes, May 27, 2012, The Nobel laureate joins the anti-vaccination crowd at Autism One
- , February 12, Growth dependent on antibodies and coronavirus vaccines
- Reuters, May 26, Fact-checking- There is no evidence to suggest that COVID-19 vaccines will kill humans by causing antibody-dependent improvement, current evidence shows otherwise
