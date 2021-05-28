Sputnik V may be included in the list of COVAX vaccines for low- and middle-income countries





Sputnik V could also be included in the list of Covid-19 vaccines for distribution under the COVAX Facility for low- and middle-income countries, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which advertises the vaccine globally, said in a statement Thursday. RDIF will hold a separate discussion with Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance to look at the Sputnik V vaccine that is considered to be included in the COVAX Facility Portfolio of COVID-19 vaccines, the statement said. Sputnik V is one of three Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in India under the limited emergency use authorization. The COVAX facility aims to help end the acute phase of the global pandemic by the end of 2021 by providing fast, fair and equitable access to safe and effective vaccines to enable the protection of front-line health care and social workers , as well as other high-risk employees and vulnerable groups. RDIF has also partnered with the UN International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to supply 220 million doses of two-dose Russian vaccine. Read also | The government is again pushing for criticism of the Covid-19 vaccine plan Human Vaccine LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, announces the signing of an agreement to supply 220 million doses of the two-dose Sputnik V Russian COVID-19 vaccine to the United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF). United, the statement said. Doses are enough to vaccinate 110 million people. The supply agreement with UNICEF is likely to expand access to help meet vaccine demand worldwide. Procurement and distribution of the vaccine by UNICEF are subject to vaccines that receive the World Health Organization (WHO) list of emergency use. The decision is expected soon for the WHO Sputnik V application for the Emergency Use List that was submitted in October 2020. RDIF is proud to support the global efforts of UNICEF and its partners to ensure equal and broad access to coronavirus vaccines for all countries. Vaccination is the best way to defeat the pandemic, to help people feel safe, to restore economies and to return to normal life. Sputnik V has already been used in more than 40 countries and this number continues to grow as we continue deliveries to our partners every day. RDIF successfully awaits the completion of the WHO pre-qualification process and the acquisition of EUL to begin distributing Sputnik V supplies through UNICEF to save millions of lives, said Kirill Dmitriev, executive director, RDIF.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos