



The Scottish Greens want a moratorium on salmon farm expansion and an end to open cage farms. Their manifesto warns of concerns about the environmental impact of farms and a growing animal welfare catastrophe – something the industry is pushing back. The salmon farming sector is clearly concerned by a coalition government in Scotland that includes the Green Party, says a spokesman for the Scottish Salmon Producers Association. Their manifesto commitments aim to potentially prejudge future sectors and the thousands of people working in it. Finding a solution The Scottish Greens also have big housing ambitions, in policies that can garner public support. They want to build 130,000 homes by 2032, 70 of which should be socially leased. But Matt Kilcoyne, deputy director of the Adam Smith Institute, warns that reality may not match that ambition. If they do not have enough homes, adding a whole host of additional barriers to the private sector market is unlikely to end up with more homes, he said. The housing crisis in Scotland is more acute than in much of the UK. After 14 years of SNP governance and a few years of Greens growing up, we ended up with almost a third of the rental income of young people. Confronted by the opposition Conservatives over her possible alliance with the Greens in First Minister Questions yesterday, Ms Sturgeon again pushed the accusation that she risked damaging business relations. “I think most people across the country, and the most responsible businesses I talk to and interact with, know that, yes, it is important to support a strong, vibrant, sustainable economy,” he said. she. “But it is also essential – in fact, it is a moral imperative – to do it in a way that meets our obligations to the planet and secures our goals for climate change. The future of her government, the support of the Greens or no one, may depend on improving this balance. A spokesman for the Scottish Greens says: The Scottish Greens are not talking about turning off the North Sea oil tap. But what we need to know is that the transition needs to start now. And that means no more research on new oil fields. “But this is not important for these talks because the search for new oil licenses is reserved for Westminster, so it is not a power of the Scottish government anyway.” Scottish businesses may not feel fully secure by those comments. And at least in some neighborhoods, their distrust of the SNP is unlikely to go away.

