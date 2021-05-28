International
Vladimir Putins Embracing Belarus Anger of Fire in the West
Ahead of an important meeting with US President Joe Biden, Vladimir Putin is placing a marker in Belarus on the borders of Russia’s western violation.
Putin hosts Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for talks Friday in Sochi, Russia, a public embrace of an ally accused by the European Union of state-sponsoredpiracy over the forced reduction of aRyanair Holdings Plc jet and the arrest of a dissident journalist.
As the EU weighsescalating sanctions against the Lukashenko regime and pointing the finger at Russia for its support of the former head of the Soviet collective farm, the Kremlin sees an opportunity to tie Belarus even tighter into its orbit.
“There is a growing assumption in both Europe and Europe United States that what happened could not have been done by Belarus alone, that Russia had a role to play, “said Oksana Antonenko, director of risk control consultancy in London. “This may obscure the positively cautious attitude we have seen recently coming out of Washington and Moscow.”
The stalemate is taking place ahead of Putin’s first presidential summit with Biden in Geneva on June 16, when they are expected to discuss tensions over the conflict in Ukraine, strategic armaments and cyber-attacks. Russia accuses the West of seeking to undermine its security by fomenting a pro-democracy “color” revolution in Belarus that extends the influence of the EU and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, mimicking upheavals in Georgia and Ukraine.
Putinsupported Lukashenko’s brutalitycrackdown on protests against last year’s controversial presidential election sparked EU, UK and US sanctions on Belarus. Russia also agreed to provide $ 1.5 billion in loans and struck oil and gas supplies this year.
Still, the Kremlin has sought to reduce the financial burden of keeping Belarus’s inefficient economy afloat. Energy subsidies, which accounted for 19% of Belarus’ gross domestic product in 2006, fell to less than 1% of GDP last year.
As Russia’s largest investor in Belarus and its largest trading partner, Lukashenko has resisted pressure from Moscow in recent years for deeper integration under a “Union State” agreement, fearing a takeover from its larger neighbor.
In power since 1994, Lukashenko has in the past been able to play with the EU and Russia against each other to maintain his independence.
But his 23 Mayanti-Ryanair intervention from Greece to Lithuania has angered the EU and left it little room to maneuver after Belarusian security services took journalist Raman Pratasevich and his Russian girlfriend off the plane and into custody. They face until 15 years in prison on charges of inciting riots.
How Belarus targets street critics: Get it fast
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Thursday the EU was ready for “a wide and long spiral of sanctions” after stopping the Belarusian state-owned airline from its airspace and urging European carriers to avoid flights over Belarus.
One target could be the Belarusian potassium industry, a major source of foreign currency.
Belarus is relying on Russia’s support in the face of growing Western pressure, Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko told his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin at talks in Minsk on Thursday.
“Lukashenko’s ability to play Russia against other countries has now been cut to the bone,” which is positive for Moscow, said Andrey Kortunov, head of the Kremlin-based Russian Council on Foreign Affairs. “But he will come to Russia more often to ask for money.”
Sanctions against Belarus “will also have an impact” in Russia because of links between companies in the two countries, said Ryhor Astapenia, director of the Belarus Initiative at Chatham House, a London-based think tank.
Putin is stuck with Lukashenko because “the Kremlin has no credible alternatives,” according to Artyom Shraibman, a Minsk-based non-resident researcher at Moscow’s Carnegie Center.
“Russia may be interested in seeing Lukashenko gradually relinquish his power,” Shraibman said. “But it is not clear what he can do to help make this happen.”
– With the help of Iain Rogers, Ilya Arkhipov, Irina Reznik, Olga Tanas and Gina Turner
