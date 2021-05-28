Peace in the region threatened over India’s refusal to resolve Jammu-Kashmir dispute: Pakistan





Prime Minister Narendra Modi; The Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. | Photo folders Main points Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said cross-border incursion from Pakistan was disrupting peace talks between the two nations Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry responds to Jaishankars’ statements and categorically denies allegations of cross-border infiltration Islamabad: Once again blaming India for decades of violence in Jammu and Kashmir and along the line of control, Pakistan on Thursday dismissed Foreign Minister S Jaishankar’s remarks that cross-border infiltration by Pakistan is disrupting peace talks between the two nations. Neighboring country said yesterday that “India needs to create a potential environment for results-oriented engagement” in order to resolve the Jammu-Kashmir dispute. EAM Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the United States. “Look what I can tell you at this point in time is that we had an agreement a few weeks ago between our Director General of Military Operations that we would not shoot at each other, beyond the Line of Control, which has seen more than And has seen a lot of them, mainly because there was infiltration on their part.So the basis for not firing is very clear because the reason for the shooting is infiltration, so if there is no infiltration, there is definitely no “This is a good step. But I think there are bigger issues,” Jaishankar told former US National Security Adviser HR McMaster in New York. EAM was answering a question during the ‘Battlegrounds’ session on ‘India: Opportunities and Challenges for a Strategic Partnership’. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry office responded to Jaishankar’s statements and “categorically denied any cross-border infiltration claims”. “Peace and security in the region were threatened due to India’s refusal to resolve the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with United Nations Security Council Resolutions,” the Pakistani statement said. The Pakistan Foreign Office also said that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute continues to be the main unresolved issue since 1947 between India and Pakistan. Indo-bit relations have deteriorated further since New Delhi withdrew the special forces of Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019, leading to the division of the state into two union territories.







