Sun-hungry Britons can look forward to a three-day festival of mercury sunlight set to peak at a mild 25 degrees.
After a few weeks of wet weather forecasters are now predicting the start of a long-awaited heat wave from today.
And it will get better as the long weekend starts with higher temperatures and more sunshine.
While Friday will see some raindrops in the west, most areas will stay dry and temperatures will rise above 20 C in some regions.
But as the weekend goes on, the British can expect rapidly rising temperatures “above average” in the mid-20s in some areas, especially in the south-east.
Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin said: “A lot more sunny weather to come as we spend the Bank’s long weekend.
“But before we go there a little bit on Friday, certainly more clouds compared to Thursday and there will be some more rain all around.
“Especially in the west, but many eastern areas will still be dry and bright.”
He said the morning would see significant pain in the western regions with ‘some uncertainty’ about how far it would drag north north and south west of England.
Most inland areas will stay dry all day with temperatures expected to peak at around 21 C in the south-east of England.
The Met office said Saturday it would start cloudy with some rain but would soon improve with many warmer conditions expected.
He said: “For most it will be much warmer than it used to be. Temperatures above average even in some places.”
And temperatures will continue to rise with high forecasts up to 25 C on Monday.
With sunny weather, the Met Office warned: “The sun will be strong though, UV levels will be high or even very high coming on Sunday and Monday, so just be careful about that.
“We haven’t seen much sun this May so far.”
Comes after one of the wettest peaks recorded.
The Met Office said that by last Saturday the UK had recorded an average of 109.3 mm of rainfall 157 percent of the historical average for the month.
This month’s rainfall made it the 10th wettest recorded May, according to forecaster figures.
Weather in the UK
Sot:
Western parts killed by rain or rain several times. Drier further east and also throughout northern Scotland with some bright magic, and warm feeling.
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy. Mild rain and rain showers in the west tending to be extinguished mostly by dawn. Some clear magic in the east and north with some fog formation.
Saturday:
Initially mostly cloudy at first with little rain or light rain. Some emerging showers, otherwise most parts dry out elsewhere with a warm afternoon sun.
Forecast for Sunday to Tuesday:
Mostly fine and dry with warm or very warm sun. There may be some rain in northwestern Scotland from Monday. Cooler and cloudy at some moments down the east coast.
