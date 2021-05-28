Egyptian, Djibouti presidents hold talks on ongoing water dispute with Ethiopia

BEIRUT: Russia has reiterated its firm position and commitment to support the sovereignty, independence, territorial unity and stability of the Lebanese.

Moscow has also shown its support for Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri by forming a government.

The development came amid renewed initiatives by Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri to push for the formation of a government after seven months of stalemate.

The Lebanese parliament on Saturday reiterated its determined choice for Hariri to form the government.

The parliaments’ remarks came in response to a letter from President Michel Aouns calling for an alternative to Hariri.

Tensions between the presidents’ party and Hariri escalated during the plenary session of parliaments on Saturday.

According to the Berris initiative, the government should include 24 ministers who are non-partisan specialists, without veto power for any political party.

The Berris Initiative also called for easing tensions over the distribution of domestic portfolios and justice.

Berris’s mediation between Aoun and Hariri is backed by Maronite Patriarch Beshara Al-Rahi and powerful political parties from the ruling class.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov received two delegates in Moscow on Wednesday: Lebanese President’s Adviser on Russian Affairs Amal Abou Zeid and Hariri’s special envoy to Moscow Georges Chaaban representing Aoun and Hariri respectively.

Bogdanov conveyed the determined position of his countries, insisting that Hariri should form the next government.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the meetings focused on the mission of forming a technocratic government led by Hariri and capable of addressing Lebanese urgent and pressing economic and social issues.

Russia considered that there is no alternative to Hariri in this particular mission, as he is the most suitable person for the mission of providing foreign support, the statement added.

She said the situation in Lebanon could not support any further delay: All signs warn of imminent catastrophe if a political solution is implemented immediately.

The ministry reiterated Moscow’s firm position and commitment to upholding Lebanese sovereignty, independence, territorial unity and stability.

Vice President of the Future Movement Dr. Mustafa Alloush told Arab News that he hopes Aoun will make it clear that he would never get a veto in government and that he accepts the solutions for the domestic portfolio, which he has insisted on having for so long.

Regarding the difference between the Russian and French initiative, which has not yet been implemented since September, Alloush said: What made the French initiative strong was the aid it would provide to Lebanon.

But the Russian initiative does not have that pressure. However, let’s wait and see what happens.

Alloush did not rule out the possibility of Hariri visiting the Presidential Palace once again.

However, a government with veto power will never see the light, he confirmed.

He added that Berry is seeking to persuade Hariri to visit the president to propose a government in line with the initiative, and that the initiative will be unveiled early next week.

On October 22, Hariri was instructed to form a new government following the resignation of then-Prime Minister Hassan Diab following the August 4 bombing.

Hariri suggested a government of 18 specialists, in line with the French initiative. Aoun rejected the proposal, claiming it did not include principles set by the president or statute standards that contribute to national partnership.

Aoun has since insisted on having a blocking third in government, as well as the right to appoint Christian ministers.

Diab on Thursday refused to sign a draft decree referred to by Justice Minister Marie Claude Najm to appoint four judges, considering that signing the document does not fall within the power of the interim government, and would therefore constitute a constitutional violation. .

Amid government paralysis, the High Judicial Council has decided to suspend work from Friday due to a failure to nominate alternatives for outgoing members, sparked by political disagreements over new candidates.

Elsewhere, Cassation Court Attorney General Ghassan Khoury has ordered the Internal Security Forces Information Division to arrest Attorney Ramy Ollaik and bring him handcuffed to the investigative office. He was recently blocked from appearing in court for investigation.

Ollaik is facing a complaint from the High Judicial Council to Judge Ghassan Oueidat and is accused of defamation, defamation and defamation of the judiciary.

Ollaik and a group of activists, mostly from the Free Patriotic Movement, recently accompanied Judge Ghada Aoun as she raided a money transfer company, ignoring Oueidats’ decision to fire her from an investigation into alleged financial crimes by a transfer company. money.