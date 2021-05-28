Coronavirus News – live: India says second wave of falling but active cases is still very high





Health workers in an ICU ward at a government hospital in Mumbai on May 27, 2021. (Getty Images) The Indian government has said the country was falling into the second devastating wave of Covid-19 and expressed hope that the trend will continue even when the restrictions are lifted. At the same time, the government said the number of active coronavirus cases was still very high. Government Adviser VK Paul said there has been a second-wave stabilization in much of India in terms of the number of coronavirus cases and the degree of positivity. The second wave of the pandemic hit India this year, crushing its health system and bringing the total load of countries to more than 27 million. The Ministry of Home Affairs of India has instructed the states and territories of the union to continue the ongoing Covid-19 guidelines until 30 June. Ministry Secretary Ajay Bhalla said in an order that despite the downward trend, the number of active cases was still very high, according to the PTI news agency. Meanwhile, Boris Johnson warned on Thursday that the spread in the UK of a Covid-19 variant, first discovered in India, could threaten the plan to lift all restrictions on June 21st. The government will decide on June 14 whether the restrictions can be lifted. Main points Show the latest update



1622182415 Covid-19 cases in South Asia exceed 30 million Covid-19 cases in South Asia have crossed 30 million as India continues to struggle with a second wave of pandemic that has overwhelmed its hospitals. The South Asian region now accounts for 18 percent of global cases and nearly 10 percent of deaths, according to a Reuters analysis of the data. India has reported nearly 27.6 million cases and 318,895 deaths. While India has seen a drop in daily coronavirus cases in recent days, experts have said official numbers do not present a true picture of the scale of the pandemic in the country. Akshita jain28 May 2021 07:13 1622180983 The Indian government and states do not agree on the cost of vaccines Some states in India are discussing federal government data on Covid-19 vaccine consumption. The government said states like Jharkhand (37.3 per cent), Chhattisgarh (30.2 per cent), Tamil Nadu (15.5 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (10.7 per cent) are reporting losses higher than the national average of 6.3 per cent. Chhattisgarh claimed that the number attributed to him was incorrect and completely unfounded. Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand are the other states that disagree with the government data. Akshita jain28 May 2021 06:49 1622179841 COVAX supply hit due to Covid crisis in India, US agency says The global supply of COVAX has been hit due to the second deadly wave of Covid-19 in India, said an official in the Biden administration. The India Serum Institute planned to supply more than 140 million doses by the end of June, but it had to withdraw due to an internal emergency, said Samantha Power, administrator of the US Agency for International Development, according to the PTI news agency. She said COVAX was now looking to the US and other countries to contribute and supply doses. Akshita jain28 May 2021 06:30 1622178458 India rejects NYT report on Covid-19 death toll Health ministry official Lav Agarwal called the report completely unfounded and said it was not supported by any evidence. In the report, now said his best-case scenario assumed a true infection number 15 times higher than the official number of cases recorded and a number of deaths nearly double the reported. In a worst case scenario, it estimated 4.2 million deaths in India due to Covid-19. Experts have consistently said that the current number of infections and deaths in India is higher than the official figures. Akshita jain28 May 2021 06:07 1622177395 With 153 cases per day, black fungi declared an epidemic in Delhi Delhi reported 153 cases of black fungus, or mucormycosis, on Thursday, bringing the total number of cases in the national capital to 773. With the rise of black mushroom cases, the Delhi government has declared it an epidemic. This makes it mandatory for all health care institutions to report all suspected or confirmed cases of black fungus to the city health department. Black fungi have a mortality rate of 50 percent even after treatment. Stuti Mishra reports on the difference between black, white and yellow mushrooms: Akshita jain28 May 2021 05:49 1622176696 India sees decline in new cases with 186,364 infections India saw a drop in the number of new Covid-19 cases with 186,364 people testing positive in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. This is the lowest increase in daily cases since April 14th. 3,660 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 318,895. The number of infections in India is now 27.56 million. Akshita jain28 May 2021 05:38 1622174876 Good morning, and welcomeIndependentscoverage of the coronavirus pandemic for Friday, May 28, 2021. Akshita jain28 May 2021 05:07

