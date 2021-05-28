The Thai monarchy intervenes to speed up the lethargy vaccine





It is really in line with the scenario of civilian politicians who are hopelessly incompetent and that the monarchy is occasionally asked to take matters into their own hands, he said. It has been the case for decades that the achievements of elected politicians should take second place to the achievements of the monarchy. Early Buddhist monks light 180,000 candles during the Vesak Day celebration at Wat Phra Dhammakaya Temple on the outskirts of Bangkok on Wednesday. Fans had to attend the ceremony through Zoom this year because of COVID-19. Credit:Getty Images With its overcrowded prisons particularly flooded with COVID-19, Thai authorities have faced accusations of complacency with its vaccine planning. Unlike most of its neighbors in Southeast Asia, Thailand did not join the global vaccine scheme known as COVAX, later explaining how a middle-income country would have to pay for doses and could not rely on them to reach as fast as those purchased directly from the manufacturer. The Prayuts government has promised that a mass vaccination will begin on June 7 when it has said that the first 6 million of the 61 million doses of AstraZeneca made in the country will be ready. However, it has been under criticism, not only for the slow birth rate, but also for the choice of vaccines themselves. Customers order medication through a plastic protective sheet at a pharmacy in Bangkok on Thursday. Credit:AP Former Prime Minister-designate Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit was an early critic of governments’ willingness to vaccinate the population, questioning Siam Bioscience’s dependence on royal property. This was not well received, prompting him to be charged in March under read-greatness the law, the royal defamation legislation that was invoked against dozens of pro-democracy campaigns last year and carries a 15-year prison sentence. While short supply worries most countries in Southeast Asia, polls also warn of public reluctance about government-acquired vaccines – Sinovac Biotech imported from China, as well as AstraZeneca. Thitinan Pongsudhirak, a political scientist at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, said this week Thailand gave it a chance to restore its reputation on the world stage with vaccine management. Loading Why don’t we have more vaccine options in sufficient quantities? he said on Twitter. Everyone wants the best vaccine. For the middle class and the wealthy that can be reached, with Thai tourism companies starting to offer packages to travel from in the United States to be vaccinated, starting at 75,000 baht ($ 3100). But for most that is out of their range. The only other quick fix to the hit has been living in Phuket. As Thailand limps along with one of the lowest vaccination levels in the region, the holiday island is being given priority in the name of tourism under so-called sandbox model governments. Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew says 50 percent of residents have received both shots, keeping alive hopes of its reopening to foreign tourists on July 1st.

