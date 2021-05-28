International
Monkey Tamarin changed the ‘emphasis’ to avoid fighting with other species
Have you ever used different words, or changed your accent when spending time with people from other countries? Well it turns out that some monkeys do the same thing.
When entering new areas, red-handed tamarins will change their accent to mingle with other monkeys living there.
Scientists from Anglia Ruskin University in Cambridge made the discovery after examining the behavior of 15 groups of tamarind monkeys living in the Amazon rainforest in Brazil.
They found that red-handed tamarinds altered the noises they made on long calls when entering washed tamarind territory. In doing so, they avoided fighting for living space and food.
Dr Jacob Dunn, associate professor of Evolutionary Biology at Anglia Ruskin University explained that because these tamarind species rely on similar sources, changing their ‘accents’ could avoid conflict.
“Calling red-tailed tamarins becomes a lot more like washing tamarinds – and we think the reason they do this is because when you are in this common area and you are a closely related species, it is very likely to compete on resources because you have a similar diet and habitat requirements, “Dunn said.
Monkeys the size of a squirrel cannot use words as such, but instead shout loudly used to communicate about things like their territory or to warn each other of dangers such as predators.
Tamarina with the red hand can not learn new calls, but can adjust their calls to adapt to other species.
They may change the noise a bit, but basically they are still saying the same “words”.
Comparing it to the way people in Britain say tomato and how Americans pronounce it ‘tom-ay-toe’, Dr Dunn said both species practically speak the same language, but they need to understand the ‘accents’ of one -other.
“They may need to say ‘tom-ah-toe’ instead of ‘tom-ay-toe,'” he explained. “And so they’re playing – they can make the call louder or a little louder or louder, or a little louder or a little more toned. They may change the noise a little bit, but basically they are still saying the same “words”. “
Changing the accent is one thing in one direction
Curved tamarins are highly endangered and most species all live in one area – near the Brazilian city of Manaus.
But unlike red-handed tamarins, lapidary tamarins have not changed their accent to mix with other species.
Dr Dunn says it remains a mystery why changing accent is one thing in one direction and is the subject of constant research, but it is speculated that red-handed tamarins are usually louder for the territory.
Other animals ‘talking’
Animals that make strange, wonderful or unusual noises are nothing new …
According to its owner, this cat in Tokyo, Japan makes this sound “when it ‘s weird.”
Apparently his ‘catastrophe’ happened after the owner spoke to the cat in a low voice.
Some animals even sound like human words … Like Mourdour, crows with a Yorkshire accent.
In 2018 he was chatting visitors to Knaresborough Castle.
You can see some talking animals more listed here
