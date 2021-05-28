Germany recognizes colonial – era massacres in Namibia as genocide | Genocide News

Germany will also apologize to Namibia for the great suffering caused during the 1904-1908 massacres.

Germany has for the first time acknowledged committing genocide in Namibia during its colonial rule more than a century ago and promised more than one billion euros ($ 1.2 billion) in financial support to fund nationwide infrastructure projects. african.

German settlers killed thousands of Herero and Nama people between 1904 and 1908, as tribes rebelled against Berlin rule in the colony, then known as Southwest German Africa.

The survivors were driven into the wilderness, where many ended up in concentration camps to be used as slave labor, and many died from cold, malnutrition, and exhaustion.

We will now officially refer to these events as those from today ‘s perspective: genocide, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said in a statement on Friday.

In light of Germany’s historical and moral responsibility, we will apologize to Namibia and the descendants of the victims for the atrocities committed, he said.

As a gesture to recognize the great suffering caused to the victims, Germany will also support the reconstruction and development of Namibia through a € 1.1 billion ($ 1.34 billion) financial program, he added.

The amount will be paid for 30 years, according to sources close to the negotiations and should benefit mainly from the descendants of Herero and Nama.

Maas said the agreed payment, which came after more than five years of negotiations, does not pave the way for any legal claim for compensation.

Rebellion, revenge

Germany ruled Namibia from 1884 until it lost the colony during World War I.

In 1904, tensions erupted when Herero was deprived of livestock and their land raised, followed shortly afterwards by Nama.

German General Lothar von Trotha, sent to quell the rebellion, ordered the extermination of the peoples.

At least 60,000 Hereros and about 10,000 Namas were killed between 1904 and 1908.

Colonial soldiers carried out mass executions; men, women and children in exile in the desert where thousands died of thirst; and created infamous concentration camps, such as the one on Shark Island.

Cruelty has poisoned relations between Berlin and Windhoek for years.

The German government has previously acknowledged moral responsibility for the killings, but Berlin has avoided an official apology to avoid compensation claims.

In 2015, she began formal negotiations with Namibia on the issue and in 2018 she returned the skulls and other remains of massacred tribes that were used in colonial-era experiments to assert claims of European racial superiority.

On Thursday, Namibian presidential spokesman Alfredo Hengari told the Reuters news agency that a joint statement describing the agreement was made by the two countries’ special envoys on May 15, at the end of the ninth round of negotiations on the issue.

Hungary also said an official apology was expected from Germany, adding that implementation modalities could only begin after the president has spoken to the affected communities.

Herero Paramount chief Vekuii Rukoro told Reuters the reported solution was a sale.

The chief, who unsuccessfully sued Germany for compensation in the United States, said the deal was not enough for both communities, which had suffered irreparable damage at the hands of German colonial forces.

We have a problem with that kind of deal, which we think constitutes a full sale by the Namibian government, Rukoro said.