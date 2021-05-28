Nature funding needs to be tripled by 2030 to protect land, wildlife and climate

Annual global spending to protect and restore nature should triple this decade to about $ 350 billion by 2030 and rise to $ 536 billion by 2050, a UnitedNations (UN) report said Thursday, calling for a change of mind between financiers, businesses and governments.

inauguralState of Finance for Naturethe report looked at how to address the planet climate, biodiversity and land degradation crises, estimating that about $ 8 trillion in investment would be needed by the middle of the century to protect natural systems.

Inger Andersen, executive director of the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP), said the sums requested may sound large but peanuts when we speak honestly about securing the planet and our future.

Our health, our quality of life, our workplaces, temperature regulation, the house we build and of course the food we eat, the water we drink all depend on natural systems that work well, she said.

The report’s co-author Ivo Mulder, who heads UNEP’s climate finance unit, said financial flows should work with nature rather than against it.

More is an opportunity to see how you can continue to do business, how governments can continue to grow economicallybut do it in a way that is fairer and more sustainable. It is not impossible, he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Annual in-kind investment, excluding pledged but not yet delivered money, reached $ 133 billion in 2020, the report said, with public funds accounting for 86% and private finance the rest.

Government spending was mainly on biodiversity protection, restoration of peat forests and lands, regenerative agriculture and water conservation, the report added by UNEP, the World Economic Forum and the Land Degradation Economic Initiative.

A failure to boost outdoor investment would threaten the goals of the Paris Agreement on climate change, Mr Mulder warned, while more species of animals and plants would be lost.

Conservation and better management of natural areas, such as parks, forests and deserts, is seen as a key tool for nations to protect ecosystems and meet emission reduction objectives.

Deforestation has major implications for global goals to curb climate change, as trees absorb about one-third of the carbon emissions that warm the planet.

Forests also provide food and livelihood, are habitats for wildlife and support tropical rainfall.

Ms. Andersen said protecting natural carbon reserves such as forests, peathan land and oceans is not a substitute for carbonizing the global economy, but rather part of a long-term solution to protect the Earth and its climate.

BACK Green back

The report called on governments to include biodiversity and climate measures in their pandemic stimulus packages, noting that nature accounts for only 2.5% of the projectedcoronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)worldwide economic recovery costs.

Governments should also ensure that development aid contains conditions and goals to help reduce climate warming emissions, protect forests and limit land degradation, Mr Mulder said.

The report recommended tax reform and redirection of subsidies for fossil fuels and agricultural chemicals, which amount to hundreds of billions of dollars a year, to encourage greener agriculture and other nature-nourishing activities.

Businesses need to invest more in building their own sustainable supply chains, while new revenue streams generated by forest carbon markets and nature-based projects can help companies meet their net emissions goals. she added.

Banks will need to consider the negative impacts of their borrowing in nature and climate, Mr Mulder said.

Firms associated with nature destruction endanger their reputation, and more extreme weather including droughts and floodsoften worse in degraded ecosystemscould increase business costs, he added.

Mrs. Andersen said there was a business opportunity to invest in nature, but we need to make it stronger and clearer.

A separate report released last year valued $ 722 billion$ 967 billion would be needed each year to stem the global decline in biodiversity by 2030.

Mr Mulder said the assessment in the new UN report was lower as it analyzed only land-related funds and did not include the oceans. He called it the fantastic point to pursue nature-based investments.

It comes as a coalition of about 60 countries pushes to protect at least 30% of land and oceans by 2030, ahead of a key UN biodiversity summit in Kunming, China, set for October.Michael Taylor / Thomson Reuters Foundation