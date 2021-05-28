International
UN honors eight fallen Bangladeshi peacekeepers
Bangladesh peacekeepers patrol where they operate and support humanitarian aid by distributing food to communities United Nations
Ambassador Rabab Fatima hosts the ‘Dag Hammarskjöld Medal’ on behalf of the country
The United Nations has awarded eight peacekeepers killed by Bangladesh after his death with the “Dag Hammarskjöld Medal”.
In a virtual ceremony marking the UN International Day of Peacekeepers on Thursday, about 129 peacekeepers from 44 nations who lost their lives while performing duties in various peacekeeping missions in 2020 were honored.
Among the 129 peacekeepers, eight were from Bangladesh, a figure which is the highest of any single country this year.
This medal commemorates the strength, purity and fragility of life lost in the cause of peace.
The medal-winning Bangladeshi peacekeepers are: OBD Abdul Md Halim from Mali; WO Md Saiful Imam Bhuiyan from Congo; LCPL Md Abdulla Al Mamun from the Central African Republic; SGT Md Ziaur Rahman from Congo; SGT Md Mobarak Hussain from Congo; SGT Mohammad Ibrahim from the Central African Republic; LCPL Md Saiful Islam from Congo; and Washerman Nurul Amin from South Sudan.
Bangladesh Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Rabab Fatima received the medals on behalf of the country.
The Permanent Mission will make the necessary arrangements for sending the medals to the family members of the deceased peacekeepers.
The Bangladesh Permanent Mission Defense Adviser to the UN Mission also attended this virtual ceremony.
“I pay my deepest respects to all the brave men and women in blue helmets who lost their lives while serving under the UN flag and expressed my heartfelt condolences to their families and friends,” said Ambassador Fatima in a message of condolence given to this case.
She also said Bangladesh lost many of its brave soldiers in line with their sacred duty for world peace.
“This sacrifice, however, has never prevented us from responding to the UN call for duty; on the contrary, it has strengthened our determination to continue to serve the cause of peace.”
She called on the international community to honor the memories of fallen peacekeepers through its efforts for peace and ensuring a world free from suffering and suffering.
The medals were presented virtually by UN Secretary General António Guterres in the presence of the respective permanent representatives of the 44 countries at the event to mark the day.
The theme for this year is “The Road to Sustainable Peace: Using the Power of Youth for Peace and Security.”
The UN Secretary-General also laid a wreath at the Peacekeepers Memorial Area in the North Lawn of UN headquarters in honor of all peacekeepers who have lost their lives while serving under the UN flag for the past seven decades.
Bangladesh is currently the main contributor of uniformed personnel to UN peacekeeping operations and about 7,000 peacekeepers are currently deployed in nine peacekeeping missions.
So far, 159 Bangladeshi peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping operations, according to the Permanent Mission.
Each year, the United Nations observes UN International Day of Peacekeepers at UN headquarters. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event was practically held this year.
