Old News From the Wenatchee World archives: Stetson buys Elberta Hotel; Monitor gets a new rail depot; The Columbia River rises rapidly Old News

115 years ago 1906
CF Slocum has leased the store space at the back of the Wenatchee Bazaar on Mission Street and will set up a furniture repair and upholstery business.
Contractor George R. Wilson returned yesterday from Cashmere where he had just completed construction of a new warehouse for Wenatchee Produce Co. His next project will be the remodeling of the Chelan District Court.
Wenatchee Water Commissioner Pat Sherburne is busy installing water meters. He started in the business district and will work up the hill. Currently 100 meters are in use. They are installed at the expense of property owners or the city will receive a rent of 25 cents a month.
Hobson Bros. Co started handing over the bricks this morning to Wenatchee Produce Co. for the addition of its warehouse on Wenatchee Avenue.
Seattle’s George W. Stetson yesterday bought the Elberta Hotel property on the corner of Palouse and Mission Streets for $ 13,000. The property includes the two-storey hotel building and five lots overlooking Palouse Street. When the current tenants’ rent expires on June 1, Stetson will deploy a crew of men to work to repaint, repair and renovate the hotel.
George Ellis left for Chelan this morning to visit one of the Ellis-Forde Co. branch stores. He will be back in two days.
JM Duffy has installed a large window in front of the cigar stand to protect it from adverse weather.
A crew of 60 men is now at work on Monitor building a new rail and rail depot.
TJ Groves and Emil Miller will soon begin building a 100-foot three-story brick block on Wenatchee Avenue. Groves will occupy part of the building with his food.
65 years ago 1956
Mrs. Walter McLean and Frank Sonntag will be installed royal defense and royal defense of Wenatchee Court No. 11, Order of the Amaranth, Saturday evening.
Five boys and four girls from Waterville High School have been named to the Wenatchee Daily World scholastic team. They are Noreen Wilkinson, Mary Kay Wilson, Judy Viebrock, John Gollehon, Nyle Barnes, Cliff Adams, Adelbert Elliott, Clinton Viebrock and Penny Rock.
For the first time in a major sport, Eastmont High School will be represented in the field racing championship race in Omak on Saturday. Wildcat team members include Ronnie Johnson, Kenneth Vanatta, Greg Laney, Jim Gaston, Cliff Pendell, Rennie Keasal, Orville Hopkins, Roy Van Slyke, Fred Casebeer and Joe Hume. Lou Boni is the team coach along with Dale Bunnell.
Dr. DB Fager and Dr. LE Hildebrand, both from Wenatchee, and Drs. TC McGranahan from Cashmere are taking a two-day postgraduate medical course on allergies at the University of Washington.
Old 1147 will make a four-block trip to its final resting place in a park area near Benton and Columbia Roads on Monday. The old Great North steam engine was recently given to the city by rail for public exhibition.
Cecil Keller has been re-elected president of the Wenatchee Wenoka Manufacturers Association.
Eleven students at Entiat High School have been named to the Wenatchee Daily Worlds scholastic team. They are Robert Livingston, Alvin Shannon, Virginia Griffith, Peggy Long, Imogene Norris, Connie Franklin, Cherry Cannon, Arlene Vradenburg, Gary McDonald, Jim Fordon and Charles Minnick.
The mighty Columbia River is colliding today eight and a half feet below the 1948 ridge in Wenatchee. But its growth is nearly five inches a day and by Tuesday it is expected to be two to three feet above today’s level. At that level, some homes on Riverview Drive will have water in their front rooms. A family is leaving today.
40 years ago 1981
Fred L. Miller, a native of the Wenatchee Valley, has been named president and chairman of the board for the Seattle-based firm that manages the Wenatchee Center. Miller was born in Wenatchee and lived in Peshawar until his family moved to North Bend.
The Chelan Chapter of America’s Future Farmers held its 51st annual parent-member banquet on May 14th. Ted Dietrich, president of the chapter, presided over the event. New officers for next year are Rod Cool, president; Keith Romiti, vice president; Linda Oules, secretary; and Bob Davis, cashier.
Led by senior Jeff Prather, Wenatchee High School took third place in the AAA State Golf Tournament on Friday.
Lucille Johnson and Bud Smith formed the winning combination at the weekly two-ball event at Rock Island Golf Course Friday night.
The Columbia Distributing-Three Lake Amateur golf tournament has drawn a record 196 players. Her biggest field ever entered a Three Lakes tour.
Geoff Waterbury, whose spectacular season spanned six 700 series, with a height of 729, was honored as Wenatchees’ Master of the Year at an awards ceremony Friday at Columbia Lanes. He was also named best seller. Lisa Ottosen repeated as female of the year.
Members of the Junior Sports Wenatchee Hospital have selected officers for next year. They are Mary Ann Corning, president; Kathleen Waslenko, vice president; Sharron Johnson, secretary; and Tina Scull, cashier.