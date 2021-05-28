International
Farmers to protest against tariff free trade agreement in Australia
Saturated farmers are preparing to stage protests over the UK government’s plans to sign tariff-free trade agreements with Australia and other countries, which they fear could lead to a flood of cheap food imports.
World leaders aiming to sign free trade agreements on agri-food with the UK have been told to expect a cold reception when attending the G7 summit in the coming months, from June 11-13 in Carbis Bay , Cornwall.
The Save British Farming (SBF) farm lobby is watching an out-of-event protest to demonstrate anger from the agricultural industry towards the Boris Johnsons government.
The struggle of our lives
SBF founder and farmer’s wife Liz Webster said the group was contacting local farmers to organize the protest. We have the fight of our lives to save our British values.
“If this [Australia] the deal happens without tariff and quota protection for our industry, then our beautiful village and safe British food will disappear forever.
The SBF also urges farmers to use a paper template available at savebritishfarming.org to email MPs, register and get involved.
Urgent response to the UK-Australia agreement is needed
NFU has outlined the key questions that the UK government needs to answer in the Australia Free Trade Agreement (FTA). This includes:
- What specific and meaningful safeguards for inland agriculture will be included in our FTAs?
- Why has the Trade and Agriculture Commission, which will have to monitor the trade agreements before they are signed, not been set up yet?
- What precedent do you expect the government to set by each FTA and where is the detailed economic assessment of the cumulative impact on agriculture in the UK?
Ms Webster asked why the government was in such a hurry to offer Australia a free trade agreement if it included a 15-year transition period.
International trade secretary Liz Truss said negotiators are in a sprint to secure a deal in principle with Australia by early June, ahead of the G7 summit, in which Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison plans to attend.
Shadow international trade secretary Emily Thornberry has written to Ms Truss, asking her to attend parliament to address questions about the offer and what it means to farmers.
The first proper debate on this agreement should not take place only after it is signed, Ms. Thornberry said on Twitter.
Farm leaders fear that signing a free trade agreement with Australia could have a domino effect on similar trade deals with global agricultural power plants such as Brazil and the US, which would leave UK farmers unable to compete. and endangers their livelihood.
The public believes that imports must meet the highest UK standards
Nearly eight in 10 Britons believe that imported food should meet the same environmental standards and animal welfare as food produced in the UK.
As the UK and Australia move towards signing a free trade agreement, a survey of 2,093 adults conducted by ComRes, on behalf of the British Sport of Agricultural Journalists (BGAJ), found that 77% believe the import standard should to match those held on British Farms.
BGAJ President Baroness Rosie Boycott said: Public attitudes towards food and agriculture standards are clear and should serve as a reminder that preserving agriculture’s high world standards should be a priority as ministers move forward with new agreements trading.
The UK-Australia trade deal is expected to lead to similar pacts with New Zealand and Canada in the coming months.
The Canadian government is seeking a comprehensive, ambitious agreement that further removes barriers to trade, including those faced by agricultural producers.
A spokesman for the Department for International Trade said: “Any agreement we sign will include protection for the agricultural industry and will not underestimate farmers in the UK or compromise our high standards.
“Typically, any tariff liberalization is done over time.
UK-Australia Agreement May Compromise High Support Standards
A UK-Australia free trade agreement could open the door to further low-standard deals with major agro-producing nations such as Brazil and the US, which would undermine British farmers.
This is the view of the food and agricultural alliance Sustain, which said the UK government was on track to break a manifesto commitment not to underestimate British farmers and to compromise their high standards in any trade deal
Australia allows the use of growth hormones and practices such as cutting the skin of live sheep, both of which are banned here, said Vicki Hird of Sustain.
They allow the use of twice the number of dangerous pesticides than MB does and use 16 times more antibiotics in poultry production.
“They also have a bitter record of clearing forests for agriculture and tackling climate change.
