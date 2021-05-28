International Drive Restaurants, entertainment venues that are actively employed but come very quickly





ORLANDO, Fla. While many families have already made their way to Central Florida for the busy weekend of Memorial Day, area theme parks and many businesses are preparing for large crowds but face a staff shortage before the rush. The current trend is now surpassing the 2019 crowd size, said John Chidester, of Fun Spot America. Leaders at Fun Spot America said they were ready for this holiday weekend, but they are actively hiring more than 100 full-time workers between their two parks in Orlando and Kissimmee. To learn more information about available positions in the Fun Spot, click here. In the summer months, the business just thrives, so more employees are needed to help deliver excellent service, Chidester said. [TRENDING: City puts residents on secret difficult list | 4 accused of stealing $740,000 from 636 churches | Whos getting pulled over in Fla.?] Ad Tourism executives on Thursday assessed staff shortages for many businesses in the area. I think demand has returned so quickly that now they are trying to increase staff to meet that demand, said Orlando Director of Market Research and Insights Daryl Cronk. Together with International Drive, Carlos Leite from Cafe Mineiro bakery bakery in Brazil know closely about personnel problems. He said they were ready for this holiday weekend but had a hard time finding workers. We are short on staff and are looking for people to hire, Leite said. We post it asking people to come and interview, but not many people show up for those spots. Meanwhile, Universal Orlando announced it plans to raise its minimum wage to $ 15 next month. The current starting rate is $ 13 but will rise to $ 15 on June 27th. Ad Universal Orlando said earlier this month it was looking to recruit more than 2,000 full-time and part-time team members for the summer. The theme park said jobs are available in areas including attractions, water, food services, cuisine, merchandise, custody, warehouses, entry operations, call center sales and more. Interested candidates can apply here. For more job listings in the Orlando area visit ClickOrlando.com/jobs.

