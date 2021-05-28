Mehul Choksi: Dominica court barred Mehul Choksi from leaving the country: Report





A Dominican court has “restrained” authorities from fleeing businessman Mehul Choksi leaving the Caribbean island country for further orders, local media reported. The order came on a petition filed by Choksi’s lawyers, who were detained in Dominica for “illegal entry”. “The legal team has filed a petition habeas corpus in Dominica for Mehul and also stressed the removal of access to Mehul Choksi and the deprivation of constitutional rights of legal aid, “Choksi lawyer Vijay Aggarwal told PTI. The Dominican Supreme Court of Justice “restrained” authorities from “removing” Choksi until further orders and listed the case for hearing on Friday (May 28 at 9 a.m. local time), the Antigua News Chamber reported. On Thursday, Aggarwal had raised suspicions about how Choksi had disappeared from Antigua and Barbuda just to be stopped in Dominica, about 100 nautical miles away, for illegal entry. Choksi’s lawyer in Dominica, Wayne Marsh, had told a radio show that in a brief interaction with his client, allowed by the authorities after much effort, diamantaire had claimed that he had been taken to Jolly Harbor in Antigua and Barbuda by men searching like Indian cops and Antigua and boarded a ship. Marsh had said he had seen marks on the body of Choksi who had swollen eyes and feared for his life. He said Choksi is a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda and not India, so he should return. Aggarwal called the whole episode of Choksi’s disappearance and detention in Dominica “fish”. “Choksi’s lawyers in Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica have tried to do a legal interview with him under his constitutional rights, but they have been denied entry. After much effort they were able to talk to Choksi for two minutes during which he recounted a horrific experience which is an eye-opener and confirms my position that he would not have left Antigua voluntarily, “said Aggarwal. He said that after being taken from Antigua, Choksi was held somewhere and then on Monday was taken to a police station. Since then, he has been there and this news to the world was only broken on Wednesday, and there were marks on his body, Aggarwal said. “There is something fishy and I think it was a strategy to take it to another country so that there is a chance to send it back to India. So I do not know what forces are operating. Only time will tell,” he said. Choksi, who is wanted on a 13,500 kroner loan fraud at the Punjab National Bank, was last seen for dinner in his car in Antigua and Barbuda on Sunday. His staff had reported him missing after his car was found. On Thursday (Indian time), the Dominican government confirmed his presence on its land, saying he had been “banned” from entering illegally.



