DISTRIBUTECH International Announces Host Enterprise and Partnerships to Support Industry Navigation in Energy Transition
SHELTON, link, May 27, 2021 / PRNewswire / –DISTRIBUTECH International, the main annual transmission and distribution event, is pleased to announce its Enterprise Enterprise Oncor, as well as partnerships with the California Energy Conservation Alliance (CESA), Forth, Smart Consumer Consumer Energy (SECC) and Vehicle – Network Integration Council (VGIC) for its 2022 event to be held January 26-28 in Dallas, TEXAS. DISTRIBUTECH will co-locate for the first time with POWERGEN International, the world’s largest power generation event.
The partnership with CESA will increase the coverage of energy conservation by allowing great penetration into the renewable energy sector while the partnerships with Forth, SECC and VGIC will increase the coverage of Smart Energy, Electric Vehicles and other Grid-Edge Technologies. DISTRIBUTECH will offer member companies exposure to a wide range of energy education including participation in the event content program through thought leadership, speaking opportunities and peer-to-peer discussion platforms. The SECC will also host a co-located event around Smart Energy and Consumers.
Forth International Marketing Director Ashley Duplanty said, “I’m excited for the opportunities ahead with the Clarion Energy events in North America. Walking hand in hand with our innovative initiatives around electric, smart and collaborative mobility, the DISTRIBUTECH International conference program will provide sessions of Leadership in the Transmission and Distribution Industry is essential to advancing clean transportation and clean energy worldwide, and Forth is excited about the impactful progress that has been made on the topics such as Smart Cities DERMS and Network Modernization Technologies. we can do together “
“We are committed to designing an event experience to help energy professionals navigate the complex energy transition,” said Stephanie Kolodziej, Portfolio Director for Clarion Events, Energy of North America. “Part of the way we aim to deliver on this promise is by partnering with world-class industry organizations such as CESA, Forth, SECC and VGIC who are experts in their respective market sectors. Plus, with the support of the Host Enterprise by Oncor, we are positioned to deliver a strong event for our clients after a long-awaited return to live events. “
“As the largest power distribution company in TEXAS“We are pleased to be part of DISTRIBUTECH International, an education field for innovation and education in the broadcasting and distribution sector,” he said. Mark Carpenter, SVP of T&D Operations in Oncor. “With reliable energy and excellent service as key initiatives for us, the January event will allow us to come together not just as an organization, but as an industry, to provide exactly that.”
About the California Energy Conservation Alliance (CESA):
The California Energy Conservation Alliance (CESA) is the ultimate energy conservation voice in California. With 100+ strong members, CESA is committed to advancing its energy conservation role in the electricity sector. CESA is a 501c membership based advocacy group (6). CESA is a technology and business model neutral and is supported only by the contributions and coordinated activities of its members.
About Forth:
Forth’s mission is to accelerate the use of intelligent transportation to move people and goods in more efficient, clean and fair ways. Through innovation, demonstration projects, advocacy and engagement, Forth is advancing the electric, smart and collaborative movement to transform the way we get there.
About Oncor:
As the largest power distribution company in TEXAS, Oncor has a long tradition of serving the people of Lone Star State. Since its founding in 1912 to its role as an energy innovator in the 21st century, Oncor’s commitment to making life better for all has remained constant. The people who make up Oncor are advocates for reliable energy and excellent services.
Smart Energy Consumer Cooperation (SECC):
The SECC is a non-profit organization 501 (c) (3) that works to learn the wishes and needs of energy consumers in North America, encourages collaborative sharing of best practices in consumer engagement among industry actors and educates the public on the benefits of smart energy and energy technology.
About Vehicle Network Integration Council (VGIC):
The Vehicle Network Integration Council (VGIC) is a 501 (c) (6) membership-based advocacy group committed to advancing the role of electric vehicles and intelligent EV charging through policy development, education, outreach and research.
About DISTRIBUTECH International:
DISTRIBUTECH International is the main annual transmission and distribution event that addresses the technologies used to move electricity from the power plant through transmission and distribution systems to the meter and inside the house. Visit distributech.com for more information.
Organized by Clarion Energy, which is part of Clarion Events. With over 30 events covering the oil, gas, energy and power sectors, Clarion Energy is one of Clarion’s largest portfolios. Learn more here: clarion-energy.com
