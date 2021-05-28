New Breeze Airways departs from Tampa International Airport

TAMPA A new airline departed from Tampa International Airport on Thursday morning.

After plunging into champagne and a festive water splash, the Breeze Airways plane took off for Charleston, South Carolina, one of several new routes the airport is offering.

It was the first official Breeze Airways flight as a carrier. But it also contributes to Tampa Internationals ’effort to regain its footing as travel pulls back from the pandemic.

Tampa International recorded its lowest passenger count last year since 1993 when travel was halted. At its lowest point, only 86,000 passengers arrived through the airport in April last year. A year from its worst month, 1.5 million passengers visited Tampa International this April, and Breeze is expected to push it forward.

When David (Neeleman) starts an airline, it will make money, period, said airport CEO Joe Lopano.

Neeleman, who co-founded JetBlue and WestJet, said Breezes edge is creating affordable non-stop service for cities that no longer have direct flights.

Its airline will intervene to provide flights to 10 cities, six of which are new direct destinations to Tampa International. Roads include Charleston; Louisville, Kentucky; Oklahoma City and Tulsa, Oklahoma; Norfolk, Virginia; Bentonville and Fayetteville, Arkansas; Akron, Columbus and Canton, Ohio; Richmond, Virginia; and Huntsville, Alabama.

These expanded offers, Neeleman said, are expected to bring new travelers to the area that will boost the local economy at a cost, especially if they decide to take root.

If you have a great thing going to Huntsville, Alabama, for example, but can get on a plane and be here for an hour, he said, then maybe you will buy a place here.

A Breeze Airways plane was celebrated with a water bow as the new airline took its first flight from Tampa International Airport on Thursday. | [John Pendygraft | Times] [ JOHN PENDYGRAFT | Times ]

Having additional markets with direct access to Tampa Bay could also allow businesses to move into the area with greater ease, said JP DuBuque, CEO of the Greater St. Petersburg Area Economic Development Corporation.

In the area of ​​St. (Petersburg) -Clearwater, we have worked tirelessly to build our economy by helping local businesses grow and recruit new businesses to the city that share our values, he said. We would have more of them coming because of the Breeze.

Low airline prices can also attract passengers who will not be able to afford standard tickets. Breeze is offering promotional prices of up to $ 39 one way in late May for a small number of flights to flladi.com. Tampa International considers low-cost carriers like Breeze and Spirit Airlines a ripe area for expansion, Lopano told Tampa Bay Times before.

If the lines perform well, Neeleman expects to expand flight offerings.