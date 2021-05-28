Arvind Kejriwal offended Tricolor, claims Culture Minister Prahlad Patel





Union Minister Prahlad Singh Patel has accused Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal of disrespecting the national flag and violating the Indian Flag Code during his televised press conferences. In his letter to Kejriwal in Hindi on Thursday, Patel said the green line on the flags displayed after Kejriwal during his last viral conferences had been distorted and enlarged and the white ones had been reduced. “Whenever Prime Minister Arvind Kayriwal addresses a televised conference, my attention is often drawn to the national flag behind his chair … this is against the Constitution,” the Union Minister for Culture and Tourism said in his letter. For the last few days, I was watching the press conferences of CM Arvind Kejriwal and noticed that the green stripe of the flags behind him had widened. It does not comply with the rules for describing the national flag. I wrote him a letter to save the flag decor: Union Min Prahlad Patel pic.twitter.com/hwtN2EFWHH – ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2021 The middle white part seems to have been reduced and it looks like it has been added to the green part, which is not in line with the rules given in 1.3 of Part 1 of the Indian Flag Code specified by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India The way the flag is installed, it seems that instead of giving due respect to the national flag, it seems to be used for decoration, he also said. Read also | The harsh but decisive decision of the blockade enabled Delhi to mitigate the deadliest wave Patel has also written to the center and Governor Lieutenant Anil Baijal about the issue. Kejriwal held a press conference to share data on coronavirus disease (Covid-19), blocking rules and vaccine procurement, and to criticize the Center for its policies on the pandemic. On Thursday, Party leader Aam Aadmi (AAP) demanded the procurement of the vaccine of the pharmaceutical company Pfizers Covid-19 as soon as possible to inoculate the children. “We do not accept this vaccine as soon as possible for our children,” Kejriwal wrote on Twitter, citing news of the rapid approval required by the company. Read also | More lives could be saved if ..: Kejriwal criticizes Center for Vaccine Exports His tweet came after Pfizer sought swift approval for her vaccine in India. The US company has told Indian authorities that its vaccine is suitable for anyone 12 years of age or older and can be stored for a month at 2-8 degrees Celsius. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 1,072 new cases of coronavirus disease and 117 victims in a span of 24 hours. The number of positive cases in the Capital rose to 1,422,549 and the death toll rose to 23,812. And on Friday, more than 186,000 new Covid-19 cases and 3,660 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours across the country.







