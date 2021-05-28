LIVE: DRDO anti-Covid drug costing 990 per pack

Covid-19 numbers in India remained below record levels as the country added 186,364 new cases and 3,660 casualties in 24 hours. The shipment has now been pushed to 27,555,457, while the death toll is 318,895.

On Thursday, the Center confirmed that it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Covid-19 and is seeking approval for vaccines cleared by the World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the West.

Meanwhile, Germany has decided to inoculate children over the age of 12 from June 7. The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid strike for 12 to 15 year olds on Friday. Alread is already authorized in the EU for those over 16 years old.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether the Englands economy could fully reopen as planned on June 21, warning that the virus variant first identified in India continues to spread.

California will give $ 116.5 million in prizes to residents who have been vaccinated, with withdrawals on June 4 and 11 selecting 30 winners to receive $ 50,000 each. In the final draw on June 15, 10 residents will receive $ 1.5 million each. In another push for vaccinations, Qantas Airways is considering providing free flights.

Singapore will tighten border measures for travelers from Australia Victoria State due to the recent outbreak there. Japan is seeking to extend its state of emergency until June 20, just five weeks before the Olympics.