LIVE: DRDO anti-Covid drug costing 990 per pack
- On Thursday, the Center confirmed that it is in talks with vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Covid-19 and is seeking approval for vaccines cleared by the World Health Organization and regulatory agencies in the West.
Covid-19 numbers in India remained below record levels as the country added 186,364 new cases and 3,660 casualties in 24 hours. The shipment has now been pushed to 27,555,457, while the death toll is 318,895.
Meanwhile, Germany has decided to inoculate children over the age of 12 from June 7. The European Medicines Agency is expected to approve the Pfizer / BioNTech Covid strike for 12 to 15 year olds on Friday. Alread is already authorized in the EU for those over 16 years old.
UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said it was too early to say whether the Englands economy could fully reopen as planned on June 21, warning that the virus variant first identified in India continues to spread.
California will give $ 116.5 million in prizes to residents who have been vaccinated, with withdrawals on June 4 and 11 selecting 30 winners to receive $ 50,000 each. In the final draw on June 15, 10 residents will receive $ 1.5 million each. In another push for vaccinations, Qantas Airways is considering providing free flights.
Singapore will tighten border measures for travelers from Australia Victoria State due to the recent outbreak there. Japan is seeking to extend its state of emergency until June 20, just five weeks before the Olympics.
Follow all updates here:
MAY 28, 2021 12:35 PM ISSHT
DRDO anti-Covid medicine costs 990 per bag
Central government officials told the ANI news agency Thursday that the Defense Research and Development Organization’s 2DG anti-Covid-19 drug will cost 990 per bag from Dr Reddys lab. “Government hospitals, central and state government will be providing medicines at a discounted price,” officials added.
May 28, 2021 11:34 AM ISSHT
Japan to extend state of emergency in some areas ahead of Olympics
Japan has decided to extend the state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until June 20 as there is no improvement in the overall Covid-19 situation less than two months before the Olympics.
MAY 28, 2021 10:51 AM ISSHT
The regions of South Asia account for 18% of global cases
Coronavirus infections in the South Asian region exceeded 30 million on Friday, according to an official Reuters data account. The South Asian region – India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Nepal, the Maldives and Sri Lanka – account for 18% of global cases and almost 10% of deaths.
28 May, 2021 09:59 AM ISSHT
Daily Indian Covid-19 cases fall to 186,364; the death toll reaches 318,895
India registered 186,364 new cases of Covid-19 on Friday, the lowest in the last 44 days, according to a panel from the Ministry of Health on Friday. The death toll rose to 315,235 while 3,660 people contracted the viral disease in the last 24 hours. Following Friday’s additions, the total nationwide number now stands at 27,555,457. Read more
May 28, 2021 08:29 AM ISSHT
Colombia reports 513 new cases
Colombia reported another 513 deaths from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll nationwide to 86,693, the health ministry said on Thursday.
28 May, 2021 06:45 AM ISSHT
7 new cases in China lead to a total of 91,045
China reported 7 new cases of Covid-19 in the territory on May 27, up from 19 cases the day before, the country’s national health authority said on Friday.
