EU, Japan seal ‘green alliance’ in climate neutrality effort – EURACTIV.com

The European Union and Japan have reaffirmed their common ambition to achieve zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 at the conclusion of a bilateral summit which included the signing of an EU-Japan Green Alliance.

Following a video conference meeting at the 27th EU-Japan Summit on Thursday (May 27th), leaders pledged to “join forces to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and build a more resilient, inclusive, green and digital economy.” .

“Today, the COVID-19 pandemic, the growing impacts of climate change and new security challenges in the Indo-Pacific and around the world make our cooperation more urgent than ever,” a joint statement said. by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Underlining the substantial contribution of both parties to the COVAX global vaccine initiative, they welcomed the EU leadership as a supplier of vaccines worldwide, including Japan.

The leaders also pledged to “facilitate trade between the two sides, intensify joint work on linking and co-developing development and increase research, innovation and industrial co-operation”.

The green economy was identified as a key chapter in bilateral relations and trade, with the signing of a nine-page joint communiqué, Towards a Green Alliance, adopted at the end of the summit.

For both sides, climate neutrality is their chosen strategy for growth, jobs and competition, as set out in the European Green Agreement and Japan’s Green Growth Strategy, the joint statement said.

Both sides said they were committed to promoting innovation in green technologies, including increasing energy efficiency and large-scale deployment of renewable energy, as the focus of their respective energy transition strategies.

Frans Timmermans, EU climate chief, said Europe and Japan will work to make our commitment under the Paris Agreement a reality and push to increase global momentum ahead of COP26, the UN climate summit in November.

“This is the first EU Green Alliance. It is a historic moment in our efforts to create a global zero-zero coalition by the middle of the century, Timmermans said in a declaration.

The EU and Japan signed a free trade agreement in 2018, creating the world’s largest open trade area and agreeing to work together to support the Paris climate agreement.

However, the alliance will work further. Speaking after the summit, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stressed that although “Japan is an EU-minded partner” and “despite good progress in the partnership, there is still much to do”.

As Japan pledged in October to reduce its carbon emissions to zero net by 2050, it still relies on coal for nearly a third of its electricity generation, making it the fifth largest emitter of carbon dioxide. of carbon in the world. Coal use in the country increased after the Fukushima nuclear disaster, with a total of 48 GW of coal energy capacity installed.

EU carbon limit tax

Pieter de Pous, a researcher at the E3G climate institution, says hitting the net zero by 2050 means Japan will have to reach zero emission power by 2035 and become coal-free by 2030.

The EU is approaching this path, hopefully this simulator can help Japan get there too, de Pous said on Twitter.

It is unclear though the Green Alliance will be enough to protect Japanese firms from future EU carbon border regulation (CBAM) mechanisms.

The carbon limit tax, to be unveiled in July, aims to set a price on imports from countries where it is cheaper to pollute, as a way to protect European producers from facing higher carbon costs.

In their joint statement, the EU and Japan said they plan to discuss carbon prices as well as WTO-compliant carbon border adjustment measures, without elaborating further.

This prompted skeptical comments from Brussels commentators. How on earth did Japan withdraw the Green Alliance with the EU? was surprised Hosuk Lee-Makiyama, director of the European Center for International Political Economy (ECIPE), a research institution.

“Does that mean Japan is immune to CBAM?”

