China’s growing presence in Sri Lanka and India concerns

By Commodore Anil Jai Singh,

On May 19, 2021, the Parliament of Sri Lanka approved the Draft Law of the Economic Commission of the Port City of Colombo by a majority of votes (148-59). Hailing it as a source of investment ($ 15 billion) and employment (200,000 jobs) that will provide a boost to the country’s economy, she dismissed opposition claims that it has compromised the country’s sovereignty and will become a Chinese colony. in Sri Lanka. Built at a cost of $ 1.4 billion on 269 acres of reclaimed land near the Port of Colombo, it will include a Special Economic Zone where it will be free to operate in any currency. The SEZ will be administered by a Special Commission which will be exempt from certain legal and constitutional oversight.

The passage of this law should come as no surprise as the Rajapaksa brothers, Mahendra Prime Minister (and former President) and President Gotabaya President are known to be lenient with China. It was during the time that Mahendra was President and Gotobaya the Minister of Defense that China was able to enter Sri Lanka as part of its Belt and Roads Initiative and gained a solid foothold in that country. It developed the port of Hambantota which it has now leased for 99 years for $ 1.2 billion as a debt swap for Chinese debt although there are rumors in Sri Lanka that oppose this stating that the lease was made to generate money to service the debt. its foreign and not Chinese loan repayment. However specific the facts may be, the fact remains that Hambantota, located off the southern coast of Sri Lanka, will have considerable Chinese control. In fact, Sri Lanka has even relocated its naval base to Hambantota in Galle.

Control of the port of Hambantota gives China a favorable position in the eastern Indian Ocean to address its Malacca Dilemma. The passage of the soon-to-be-draft law would give China an additional 269 hectares of reclaimed coastline near the southwestern port of Colombo with little oversight by the Sri Lankan government and enable them to have full control to the extent that it can also regulate the movement of people and since any currency will be allowed to be used, the yuan will be safe.

Sri Lanka occupies a strategic position in the Indo-Pacific. Its southern peak lies in some of the most critical sea lanes in the world over which most trade and almost all energy passes to the nations east of the Straits of Malacca, namely China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and many others. . It is therefore critical for all these nations to ensure that the safety and security of these sea lanes and the ships passing through them is not endangered. China is heavily dependent on oil from the Arabian Gulf 80% of its oil imports originate from there and pass through the Straits of Malacca, one of the most important strategic geopolitical points in the world. Before entering the Straits of Malacca, this traffic passes through the Dondra Head Traffic Separation Scheme which is located just about 10 nautical miles south of Hambantota. Therefore, control of this port is a strategic asset for China in mitigating the vulnerability of its trade and energy in what is called its Malacca Dilemma. A strong PLA Navy presence in this region will not only secure its trade, but will also enable it to disrupt, delay or destroy trade and energy flows to its adversaries. The Chinas Malacca dilemma is its belief that India will be able to block the western approaches of the Malacca Straits as they are close to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and the US and its allies in the Pacific being able to block the eastern approaches thus damaging the movement of its merchants as well as shipping. The Malacca Straits in its narrowness are less than two miles wide and an effective chocolate.

From an Indian perspective, this is not good news. India had been very uncomfortable with the previous Rajapaksa regime and its proximity to China. Later, when the Sirisena / Wickremasinghe government came to power, it seemed to have a pro-Indian tendency although it did not have much effect on Chinese investment despite their observation. Indeed, the port of Hambantota was leased to the Chinese during this period. However, this government soon gave way to the Rajapaksa brothers who came back stronger than ever. Initially they made all the right noises India was the first place they both visited after taking office – Gotobaya as President in November 2019 and Mahendra as Prime Minister in February 2020 and reiterated the warmth of the bilateral relationship. The visit of the Presidents was preceded by Dr. Jaishankar, Indian Foreign Minister who visited Sri Lanka a week ago. In another case Mahendra Rajapaksa also commented that the scale of Chinese investment was probably a mistake. These moves calmed India’s fears to some extent. In December 2020, Ajit Doval, Indian National Security Adviser traveled to Colombo to attend a NSA-level tripartite meeting on maritime security with his Sri Lankan and Maldivian counterparts. Held after a four-year hiatus, it was decided to institutionalize this as a two-year event and earlier this year a permanent secretariat was set up at the Sri Lankan Naval Headquarters in Colombo to function 24/7 on issues mainly related to maritime safety. Sri Lanka has also benefited from the India SAGAR Doctrine (Security and Growth for All in the Region) which promotes inclusive and collaborative capacity building to secure the largest Indian Ocean region from traditional, non-traditional, transnational and sub- conventional security that abounds in this region. There are plans to integrate Sri Lanka into the Coast Guard Network and the Sri Lankan Navy also operates Indian-built Offshore Patrol Boats.

A permanent PLA (N) presence in the Indian Ocean is a source of concern for the Indian Navy which has been flagged by successive Indian Navy Chiefs. The lease of Hambantota and the Port City project make it almost certain that the PLA will soon have a presence in these waters that could include the base of ships and submarines, as well as a stage post to maintain a longer placement in the Indian Ocean. . A PLA (N) presence in the eastern Indian Ocean will certainly hamper Indian Navy deployment options and offset the geographical advantage it enjoys in these waters. China has expanded its footprint in the Indian Ocean and has regularly deployed research vessels (spy ships) to collect intelligent and hydrographic data. The availability of a base would enable a more stable presence.

Perhaps an even greater concern for the Indian Navy is that Hambantota and Colombo are less than 300 miles from the Indian mainland, about 400 miles from Chennai, and are less than an hour’s flight away. So India will have to adapt to the presence of its main opponent practically in its own backyard and shape its readiness and response accordingly.

It is indeed surprising that India, despite its First Neighborhood policy and its SAGAR initiative is unable to predict events in its strategic neighborhood. He misread the Maldives a few years ago when a coup overthrew President Nasheed and allowed the Chinese to delve deep into the country despite the fact that the Indian High Commission was just a stone’s throw away from the Presidents’ residence in a city that is smaller than a Tier-2 Indian city and led to the cancellation of the international strategic airport project with an Indian firm. Bangladesh, despite a friendly Sheikh Hasina at the helm and a healthy bilateral relationship procured two Ming class submarines and a frigate from China which gives that country a military-diplomatic leverage that is detrimental to India’s interests in the Bay of Bengal. Most recently last week Chinese President Xi Jinping was in Bangladesh warning not to encourage additional regional power in the region (read Quad). However, Bangladesh can not be blamed for turning to the Chinese to increase its naval power levels as dysfunctional defense-industrial policies and access to India’s defense output along with political myopia have left it deprived of indigenous technology. of submarines and therefore the ability to deliver a submarine to its neighbor. India’s foreign policy mandars decided to counter this by handing over one of its Kilo-class submarines to Myanmar to deepen bilateral engagement with that country and increase the security framework in the Bay of Bengal. Prior to the handover of this valuable platform, which further impoverished the strength of India’s deficient submarines, the Indian Army Chief accompanied by the Foreign Secretary had visited the country. Less than six months later, the military junta in that country staged a coup overthrowing the democratic process and leaving India surprised and bound. While the world criticized the move in no uncertain way and discussed punitive action, India had to calibrate its response very carefully because of its security orders in the region. Hence Indias maritime diplomacy in our strategic neighborhood has been less than impressive in the recent past so the turn of events in Sri Lanka should not be unexpected.

China has made no secret of its intention to dominate the Indian Ocean through its naval forces and strategic initiatives such as the BRI. A permanent PLA (N) presence near India would undermine India’s position in the Indian Ocean and its ability to shape geopolitical outcomes in the region. Therefore, it should pay much more attention to securing its maritime borders and its regional interests with a synergistic foreign and security policy with the right priority and funding committed to the development of adequate naval levels, addressing of skills deficits and intensification of its capacity building initiatives in the region.

(The author is the Vice President of the Indian Maritime Foundation and a former Deputy Minister. The views expressed are personal and do not necessarily reflect the official position or policies of Financial Express Online.)