COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – Tons of plastic bullets burned by a burning container ship were left on the shores of the Sri Lankan capital on Friday as an international effort to rescue the stranded ship in a ninth day.

A black smoke billowed from the Singapore-registered MV X-Press Pearl, anchored just outside the port of Colombo, raising fears it could break down by spilling 278 tonnes of bunker oil.

Navy personnel in hazmat suits were sent to clean up millions of plastic granules mixed with burnt oil and other debris that covered Negombo Beach, 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of the capital.

The plastic-covered beach, normally an attraction for tourists and known as a fishing center, was declared off-limits. The container ship for smoking could be seen on the horizon.

The bulldozers took tons of polyethylene pellets coming from at least eight containers that fell from the ship on Tuesday.

Officials said the ship was known to carry at least 28 containers of pellets used as a raw material in the packaging industry.

The fire broke out on May 20 while the ship was waiting to enter the port of Colombo.

It is also carrying 25 tonnes of nitric acid, an unspecified amount of ethanol and lubricants in its 1,500 containers.

Authorities believe the fire was caused by a nitric acid leak, of which the crew had been aware since May 11, the Sri Lankan Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) said.

MEPA President Dharshani Lahandapura said the crew could have avoided the disaster if they had unloaded the departing containers or returned them to the port of origin before entering Sri Lankan waters.

Lahandapura said MEPA is preparing for an oil spill if the X-Press Pearl breaks down while monsoon winds have ignited flames along the entire length of the ship.

She said the ship was carrying 278 tonnes of bunker oil and 50 tonnes of marine petrol when the fire broke out.

The waste oil and burnt containers have already been washed ashore in Negombo.

Sri Lankan Navy Chief Admiral Nishantha Ulugetenne said on Thursday that it would take days to put out the fire, even as the weather improves.

Four Indian ships have joined the Sri Lankan Navy in the battle to contain the fire. Recovery operations are led by the Dutch company SMIT which has sent fire retreat specialists.

The 25-member crew was evacuated on Tuesday and two of them suffered minor injuries in the process, the ship’s owners said on Thursday.

SMIT, well-known rescue troublemakers, was also involved in extinguishing the flames in an oil tanker that caught fire off the east coast of Sri Lanka last September following an explosion in the engine room that killed a crew.

The fire in the New Diamond tanker lasted more than a week to extinguish and left an oil spill 40 kilometers (25 miles) long. Sri Lanka has asked owners to pay a $ 17 million bill for cleaning.

/ MUF

Read Next