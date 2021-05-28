International
Caribbean court upholds Mehul Choksi’s immediate repatriation to India | Latest India News
The High Court of Records for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States has stood in the immediate repatriation of fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi even as Indian investigators have been searching for him since he was captured in Dominica after disappearing from Antigua & Barbuda. The order came after Choksis’s attorneys filed a habeas corpus, or petition seeking to bring another inmate or detainee before the court to determine whether the detained or detained persons are legal, in the Eastern Caribbean High Court (ECSC). The ECSC has jurisdiction over six independent states including Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica.
ECSC Justice Birnie Stephenson ruled that Dominica police would not remove Choksi until further orders or hearing of the papers. She directed Choksis full access to his lawyers, according to a copy of her reviewed order by HT and local media reports. Stephenson will hear the case again Friday at 9 a.m. Dominica time (6:30 p.m. STI).
Officials in New Delhi monitoring developments in the case said they are in contact with Dominica to seek Choksis repatriation to India based on an Interpol notification as there is no extradition agreement between the two countries.
Read also | Explained: Mehul Choksi caught in Dominica, but India may have to wait to get him
Choksis’s lawyers – Wayne Marsh in Dominica and Vijay Aggarwal (India) – have claimed their client was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, the country of his citizenship, and flown to Dominica illegally on Sunday. They alleged that Choksi was tortured and not allowed to speak to his family. Lawyers said his deportation to India would be illegal as he is no longer an Indian citizen.
The Dominicas Criminal Investigation Division captured Indian-born Choksi, who fled the country in 2018 after being charged in 13,578 Punjab National Bank fraud case in the Caribbean island on Tuesday based on a yellow Interpol report. He disappeared Sunday night from Antigua, approximately 101 nautical miles away.
Marsh told local media on Thursday that Indian and Antiguan police officers allegedly abducted Choksi on Sunday and brought him to Dominica by boat. His left eye was swollen, and his face was severely bruised. He looked skinny and weak and had some marks on his body. He could barely stand from the mattress to the ground, Marsh told dominicanewsonline.com. He added that Choksi informed them he was going to dinner when seven to eight men dressed in blue, who looked like Indians and Antiguan police officers, placed a bag over his head. Police allegedly forced him onto a sailing ship carrying a Dominican flag. Wayne claimed his client had been beaten, shocked in the eye with an electrical device and other parts of his body.
Choksis’s lawyers have argued that his repatriation to India could be legally complicated, especially since India does not have an extradition treaty with Dominica and Choksi is currently a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.
Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told reporters Thursday that he has asked Dominica to declare Choksi a persona non grata and send him to India. We asked them [Dominica] not to repatriate her to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he could face criminal charges against him, Browne said. Browne added that Choksi had made a monumental mistake by fleeing to Dominica.
Acting Dominica police chief Lincoln Corbette told HTT that the fugitive businessman will be repatriated to Antigua and Barbuda after ascertaining all the facts. A Dominica government statement Thursday also suggested the same as calling Choks an Indian citizen. He confirmed that he had been detained for illegal entry into Dominica. The statement said Dominica was in communication with Antigua and Barbuda authorities to ascertain some facts including his Antiguan citizenship status.
“Once the information is provided by the Antigua authorities, possible measures will be taken to repatriate Mr Mehul Choksi to Antigua,” the statement added.
Antigua and Barbuda has said it was ready to extradite Choksi to India, for which the process has already begun. His extradition case as well as the revocation of citizenship is currently being pursued in a court there, which he has challenged.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]