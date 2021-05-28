Caribbean court upholds Mehul Choksi’s immediate repatriation to India | Latest India News

The High Court of Records for the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States has stood in the immediate repatriation of fugitive diamond Mehul Choksi even as Indian investigators have been searching for him since he was captured in Dominica after disappearing from Antigua & Barbuda. The order came after Choksis’s attorneys filed a habeas corpus, or petition seeking to bring another inmate or detainee before the court to determine whether the detained or detained persons are legal, in the Eastern Caribbean High Court (ECSC). The ECSC has jurisdiction over six independent states including Antigua and Barbuda and Dominica.

ECSC Justice Birnie Stephenson ruled that Dominica police would not remove Choksi until further orders or hearing of the papers. She directed Choksis full access to his lawyers, according to a copy of her reviewed order by HT and local media reports. Stephenson will hear the case again Friday at 9 a.m. Dominica time (6:30 p.m. STI).

Officials in New Delhi monitoring developments in the case said they are in contact with Dominica to seek Choksis repatriation to India based on an Interpol notification as there is no extradition agreement between the two countries.

Choksis’s lawyers – Wayne Marsh in Dominica and Vijay Aggarwal (India) – have claimed their client was abducted from Antigua and Barbuda, the country of his citizenship, and flown to Dominica illegally on Sunday. They alleged that Choksi was tortured and not allowed to speak to his family. Lawyers said his deportation to India would be illegal as he is no longer an Indian citizen.

The Dominicas Criminal Investigation Division captured Indian-born Choksi, who fled the country in 2018 after being charged in 13,578 Punjab National Bank fraud case in the Caribbean island on Tuesday based on a yellow Interpol report. He disappeared Sunday night from Antigua, approximately 101 nautical miles away.

Marsh told local media on Thursday that Indian and Antiguan police officers allegedly abducted Choksi on Sunday and brought him to Dominica by boat. His left eye was swollen, and his face was severely bruised. He looked skinny and weak and had some marks on his body. He could barely stand from the mattress to the ground, Marsh told dominicanewsonline.com. He added that Choksi informed them he was going to dinner when seven to eight men dressed in blue, who looked like Indians and Antiguan police officers, placed a bag over his head. Police allegedly forced him onto a sailing ship carrying a Dominican flag. Wayne claimed his client had been beaten, shocked in the eye with an electrical device and other parts of his body.

Choksis’s lawyers have argued that his repatriation to India could be legally complicated, especially since India does not have an extradition treaty with Dominica and Choksi is currently a citizen of Antigua and Barbuda.

Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told reporters Thursday that he has asked Dominica to declare Choksi a persona non grata and send him to India. We asked them [Dominica] not to repatriate her to Antigua. He needs to return to India where he could face criminal charges against him, Browne said. Browne added that Choksi had made a monumental mistake by fleeing to Dominica.

Acting Dominica police chief Lincoln Corbette told HTT that the fugitive businessman will be repatriated to Antigua and Barbuda after ascertaining all the facts. A Dominica government statement Thursday also suggested the same as calling Choks an Indian citizen. He confirmed that he had been detained for illegal entry into Dominica. The statement said Dominica was in communication with Antigua and Barbuda authorities to ascertain some facts including his Antiguan citizenship status.

“Once the information is provided by the Antigua authorities, possible measures will be taken to repatriate Mr Mehul Choksi to Antigua,” the statement added.

Antigua and Barbuda has said it was ready to extradite Choksi to India, for which the process has already begun. His extradition case as well as the revocation of citizenship is currently being pursued in a court there, which he has challenged.