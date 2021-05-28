International
The Philippines has dramatically increased its South China Sea patrols, the data show
Chinese fishing boats sail in the South China Sea, seen here on August 16, 2020.
VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images
The Philippines has drastically increased its patrols in the South China Sea recently and came into closer contact with the China Coast Guard, according to ship tracking data.
Between March 1 and May 25, 13 law enforcement or military vessels from the Philippines visited the waters around the disputed Spratly Islands and the Scarborough Shoal at least 57 times, the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) said in note this week.
“This was a significant increase over the previous 10 months when 3 vessels were tracked making 7 total visits to the disputed features,” the report said. He stressed that this increase in patrols is “beyond anything seen in recent years” by the Philippines.
The South China Sea has been a regional hotspot in Asia, including territorial disputes between several countries and China. The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam are among the countries claiming parts of the waterway, but China sees most of the area, including the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal as part of its territory.
Chinese ships, on the other hand, act as guards, staying on target features for weeks on end and usually leaving only after a replacement has arrived to extend the clock.
Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative
AMTI, which is part of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that the location of patrols from the Philippines has also changed.
Prior to March, ships from the Philippines “almost exclusively” traveled to and from the country’s largest post office in Spratlys, the island of Thitu.
But recent patrols have included Second Thomas Shoal, which is occupied by the Philippines but patrolled daily by China, Whitsun Reef, where a last herd of militia was discovered, occupied Sabina Shoal near Second Thomas and Scarborough Shoal, where China has maintained a permanent presence since 2012, “AMTI said.
The report reviewed tracking data from commercial provider Marine Traffic, and images from satellite firms Maxar and Planet Labs.
‘Overcoming and overcoming’
AMTI described an incident in May when Chinese Coast Guard ships tailed or chased Coast Guard ships from the Philippines which “are almost always obsolete and outdated”.
On May 19, the Philippines sent four ships to the disputed territorial seas, but was met by two Chinese ships. At least one Philippine ship was “chased” by the Chinese, she said.
One of China Coast Guard ships began towing the Philippine ship called the MCS 3005 while sailing around one side of Scarborough.
The other Chinese ship closely followed a separate Philippine ship, the Habagat, on the other side before “peeling” toward another third and largest Philippine ship, Gabriela Silang, AMTI said.
The Philippines appears determined to assert itself, but the country ‘s patrols are “faint in comparison” to the intensity of the presence of China’ s Coast Guard and near – permanent militia, according to the report.
Manila boats start “escalating tours” and spend one to two days in contested traits.
“Chinese ships, on the other hand, act as guards, staying on target features for weeks and usually leaving only after a replacement has arrived to extend the clock,” AMTI said.
“Whether the Philippines will continue its current pace of patrols and how China might react is unclear,” the report said. “But while Manila’s combination of more public outcry and greater presence appears to have had some success in delivering Chinese vessels to Whitsun Reef and Sabina Shoal, it has not affected the total number of Chinese vessels operating in disputed waters. “
Manila “is drawing the most attention and international condemnation for China’s activities, especially on the militia front,” AMTI said.
