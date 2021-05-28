The Philippines has dramatically increased its South China Sea patrols, the data show

Chinese fishing boats sail in the South China Sea, seen here on August 16, 2020. VCG | Visual China Group | Getty Images

The Philippines has drastically increased its patrols in the South China Sea recently and came into closer contact with the China Coast Guard, according to ship tracking data. Between March 1 and May 25, 13 law enforcement or military vessels from the Philippines visited the waters around the disputed Spratly Islands and the Scarborough Shoal at least 57 times, the Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) said in note this week. “This was a significant increase over the previous 10 months when 3 vessels were tracked making 7 total visits to the disputed features,” the report said. He stressed that this increase in patrols is “beyond anything seen in recent years” by the Philippines. The South China Sea has been a regional hotspot in Asia, including territorial disputes between several countries and China. The Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam are among the countries claiming parts of the waterway, but China sees most of the area, including the Spratly Islands and Scarborough Shoal as part of its territory.

Chinese ships, on the other hand, act as guards, staying on target features for weeks on end and usually leaving only after a replacement has arrived to extend the clock. Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative

AMTI, which is part of the Center for Strategic and International Studies, noted that the location of patrols from the Philippines has also changed. Prior to March, ships from the Philippines “almost exclusively” traveled to and from the country’s largest post office in Spratlys, the island of Thitu. But recent patrols have included Second Thomas Shoal, which is occupied by the Philippines but patrolled daily by China, Whitsun Reef, where a last herd of militia was discovered, occupied Sabina Shoal near Second Thomas and Scarborough Shoal, where China has maintained a permanent presence since 2012, “AMTI said. The report reviewed tracking data from commercial provider Marine Traffic, and images from satellite firms Maxar and Planet Labs.

‘Overcoming and overcoming’