As Cyclone Yaas raged, the pregnant woman in Odisha drove the carp to the hospital

As Cyclone Yaas hit the coast of Odisha at a wind speed of 130-140 km per hour Wednesday morning, a 25-year-old pregnant woman from Balasore district had to be transported in a carp to a hospital by her family members. said officials.

Sonali Nath, 25, was at her parents’ house in Balabhadrapur village of Soro block of Balasore district for her planned birth on June 17th. Little waited for her to go to work a few moments before the cyclone hit the shores of Balasore with all its ferocity.

Minutes after Cyclone Yaas hit the coast near Bahanaga, less than 10 km from her village, Sonali went to work and gave birth to a son, her first child. But instead of entering the party, her 68-year-old father Sambhu, was worried as the placenta did not fall out of the mother’s womb.

The problems were about to start for the family.

My daughter was screaming in pain and there was nothing I could do. So we kept calling an ambulance to transport him to the nearest public health center (PHC) in Anantpur, but no ambulance came. Feeling helpless, we went to the local ASHA worker, but she also refused to help after her name was registered in the ASHA of her father-in-law’s country. While it was getting critical, I went to the local PHC for help. When I asked for some medicine, I was told that if something happened, the PHC people would not be responsible, said Sambhu, a Nath yogi.

Finding no other way, Sambhu decided to put her daughter and newborn in a carp and hold them over her shoulder after it was wrapped in a plastic sheet. it was raining hard and the wind made it very hard to get out too, but we had no other choice, said Sambhu.

But walking from Balabhadrapur to PHC was anything but easy. The 3 km stretch from Balabhadrapur and the nearest concrete road to Chakapada has been bare of mud for years. What made things worse were road violations by area residents to drain flood water from the village.

As we prayed to Lord Jagannath, my family and I crossed our fingers on the muddy roads that had already become slippery due to heavy rain. On normal days, it is difficult to walk that street, forget to walk with a pregnant woman. A wrong foot on that muddy road could have brought disaster. After walking for about 10 km to Pucca Road, we saw an autorickshaw. I begged him to take us to the community health center in Soro, another 2 km away, he said.

Villagers said the Balabhadrapur-Chakapada road is still to be made concrete despite some requests to the local administration. The road has been like this since my grandfather’s days. No ambulance can come to our village because of the kutcha road, said Lipshita Panda, a resident of Balabhadrapur.

After arriving at the Community Health Center (CHC) in Soro, the doctor there assisted in the removal of the placenta and cut the umbilical cord. The baby and mother returned home Thursday and are doing well.

Odisha health department officials said more than 750 babies were born in the state before and during the descent of Cyclone Yaas on Wednesday. Some of these children were born on Tuesday evening as the cyclone storm was approaching the east coast of the country, while others saw the light of day around the time Yaas landed near Bahanaga, 50km south of Balasore district.

Many of the children were named Yaas by their parents after the cyclone.

The state government had previously said that about 4,555 pregnant women had been evacuated to various hospitals before the cyclone.

In the most affected Balasore district, 165 births – 79 males and 86 females – were registered in various health institutions between the cyclone while 60 children were born in Bhadrak district. Mayurbhanj, who also experienced high-speed winds and extremely heavy rainfall, recorded 66 births.